FOX 32 Live newscasts and replays. Click here to watch!

Top Stories

Chicago, DC see record crowds for Women's March

  • 15 shot in first 12 hours of the weekend

  • 6 cops suspended for helping DUI fire commissioner

  • Four killed when tornadoes hit Mississippi

  • Bogus bongs? Companies sue over fake pot pipes

Headline Goes Here
Headline Goes Here

Local

  • Six CPD officers suspended for giving fire department official favorable treatment after DUI

  • Chicago, DC see record crowds for Women's March

  • 15 shot in first 12 hours of the weekend in Chicago

  • Inauguration protesters gather in downtown Chicago

Sports

  • Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks' 102-93 win over Bulls

  • Blackhawks beat Bruins 1-0 on Marian Hossa's late goal

  • Chicago Bears hire 3 assistant coaches

  • WATCH: Teen with cerebral palsy gets assist in high school basketball game

Don't Miss

  • Trucker loses his marbles in Indiana

  • Army testing hoverbike that could carry soldiers and supplies into battle

  • Bogus bongs? Companies sue over fake marijuana pipes

  • Deputies: Dad arrested for beating son with shovel

Fox 32 Chicago

Videos

Now Playing:

Donald Trump takes charge as 45th US president

More Videos:
  • Pledging emphatically to empower America's

    Donald Trump takes charge as 45th US president

  • On Saturday, more than one million people are expected to join women's marches across the country.

    Local women heading to D.C. to march on Washington

  • Some Chicago Public School students are not happy about Donald Trump's inauguration and made their voices heard on Friday.

    Chicago students rally in Daley Plaza against President Trump

  • An off-duty Robbins police officer shot and killed a man on the Far South Side after the man possibly tried to rob him early Friday morning, according to Chicago Police.

    Off-duty Robbins police officer shoots, kills robbery suspect in West Pullman

  • Crowds of protesters of Donald Trump's presidency marched around downtown Chicago hours after the Republican was sworn into office.

    Inauguration protesters gather in downtown Chicago

  • Flames engulfed a limousine parked on 13th and K Streets in Northwest D.C., just blocks away from the route of the inaugural parade.

    Limo set on fire during inauguration protests in DC

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories