12-year-old among 6 wounded in Chatham mass shooting
-
Police investigating 1975 cold case in Will County
-
Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico
-
Chicago mayor welcomes help, warns against troops
-
Chicago project helps young men become better dads
-
14 wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago
-
Chicago project helps young men become better fathers
-
Chicago Crime Commission searching for new 'Public Enemy Number One'
-
12-year-old among 6 wounded in Chatham mass shooting
-
Finke scores 17 off bench as Illinois handles Iowa 76-64
-
Illinois State wins 10th straight, 71-66 over Indiana State
-
Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls
-
Loyola (Chicago) downs Bradley 70-50 behind Ingram
-
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at age 80
-
11-year-old shares marijuana-laced treats with classmates
-
Police: Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old
-
Quick-thinking dispatcher uses texts to save kidnapped woman