US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

President Donald Trump
  • Police investigate theft of luxury cars

  • Madigan warns of immigration scams

  • Chicago Police seek person of interest in shooting

  • Chance models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line

  • 3 Chicago men charged after police dogs find 9 kilos of cocaine in vehicle

  • Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Roseland

  • Chicago Police seek person of interest in Wicker Park shooting

  • Madigan warns of immigration scams after executive orders

  • Toddler with rare form of dwarfism says 'rise up'

  • Former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne traded from Sky to Mystics

  • NFLPA preparing proposal for 'less punitive' approach to marijuana use

  • 10 in-state players for Illinois are its most since 2008

    Chance the Rapper models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line

  • Magazine cover shows gun target on President Trump's head

  • Police: 4-year-old girl kicked in stomach by mom for not brushing her teeth dies

  • Police testing drug-laced lollipops from school

Tia Carrere reflects on 'Wayne's World' during 25th anniversary

  • Actress Tia Carrere joins Good Day Chicago to talk about her experience being a part of

    Tia Carrere reflects on 'Wayne's World' during 25th anniversary

  • WXRT morning disc jockey Lin Brehmer talks to us live from his 25th anniversary celebration

    Lin Brehmer celebrates 25 years at King's Rosemont

  • Robynn Lynne Norris and Terrence Carey join GDC to promote

    You've never had a date night like this

  • Victoria Pokornowski and Christine Rekash join Good Day Chicago to talk about their road to recovery from heart disease during American Heart Month.

    'Go Red' for a good cause this February

  • Na'Imah, Logan, Charlie and Evan join Good Day Chicago to show off some of their tastiest Super Bowl creations ahead of the premiere of MasterChef Junior on Feb. 9.

    Chicago-area contestants take on MasterChef Junior

  • A special needs student from Naperville who would like to write for Disney someday got some encouragement from a real pro on Thursday.

    Special needs student from Naperville gets encouragement from Disney writer

