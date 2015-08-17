Top Stories

Dozens killed in New Year's Eve attack on nightclub in Istanbul

  • States check power computers after Russian hack

  • More than 800 crosses represent violence victims

  • Man in wheelchair completes his journey to Wrigley

    Photo via Dennis's Journey
    Photo via Dennis's Journey

  • MASH's 'Father Mulcahy' actor dead at 84

Headline Goes Here
Headline Goes Here

Local

  • Thousands come to Chicago for New Year's Eve celebrations

  • Chicago police search for missing elderly woman

  • More than 800 crosses represent Chicago violence victims

  • Will County sees 42 percent hike in heroin-related deaths

Sports

  • Carolina beats Chicago 3-2 to continue surge on home ice

  • George brings back fun for Pacers in 111-101 win over Bulls

  • Howard, Bears to finish season against Vikings

  • Kane has goal, assist in Blackhawks' 3-2 win over Predators

Don't Miss

  • 15216811@N06 | Flickr

    Drunken driving charge dropped, man was driving on caffeine

  • Chocolate Strawberry Oreos are now a real thing

  • Acorn bombardment is not just your imagination

  • Never Forget: 135 on-duty police officers died in 2016

Fox 32 Chicago

Videos

Now Playing:

Wisconsin man in wheelchair completes his journey to Wrigley Field

More Videos:
  • It’s been nearly two months since the Cubs won the World Series and the city went crazy. But there was yet another celebration at the corner of Clark and Addison on Friday.

    Wisconsin man in wheelchair completes his journey to Wrigley Field

  • Vice President-elect Mike Pence's appearance at a Republican fund-raiser in downtown Chicago drew about 150 protesters who chanted

    Pence's Chicago visit raises about $1M, draws protests

  • As Chicagoans plan to ring in the New Year at celebrations across the city, police are setting their security plans.

    CPD, CFD will be out in force this weekend for New Year's celebrations

  • Saturday is New Year’s Eve. It’s supposed to be a night of partying and celebration. But for many people, New Year’s Eve never lives up to the hype and those resolutions never happen.

    New Year's resolutions can make us focus on our shortcomings (But don't lose hope)

  • Brittany Lenore and Jake Michaels from The Food Network's

    Chicagoans face off on not-your-average cooking show

  • Stephanie Mansour, health and fitness expert, joins GDC to break down how you can stay honest with your weight loss goals in the New Year.

    Time to reality check your New Year's resolutions

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories