Inmates take guards hostage at Delaware prison

FOX 32 Live newscasts and replays. Click here to watch!

Top Stories

Willis Tower prepares for a $500M face-lift

(Karen Pilling | Flickr)
NEW

  • CPD releases January crime stats

    Image via Daniel Brown/Sun-Times
    Image via Daniel Brown/Sun-Times

  • 10 in-state players sign with Illinois

    NEW

  • Woman had sexual relationship with 15-year-old

    Amanda L. Harris | Lake County sheriff's office
    Amanda L. Harris | Lake County sheriff's office
    NEW

  • Investigation continues over Lane Bryant murders

    NEW
Headline Goes Here
Headline Goes Here

Local

  • (Karen Pilling | Flickr)

    Willis Tower prepares for a $500M face-lift

  • Police: Gurnee woman had sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy

  • Investigation continues on 9th anniversary of Lane Bryant murders

  • Field Museum offering free admission in February

Sports

  • 10 in-state players for Illinois are its most since 2008

  • Chicago's Soldier Field will host MLS All-Star Game

  • Cubs introduce Wrigley Field Seat Sale

  • Rolling Northwestern dreaming of 1st NCAA tourney berth

Don't Miss

  • Ozzy Delaney | Flickr

    Pet snake gets stuck in woman's stretched earlobe

  • 'Get off your phone!!' Day care's message to parents goes viral

  • Activist at anti-Trump protest: 'We need to start killing people'

  • Sam's Club employees go above and beyond for boy with Down syndrome

Fox 32 Chicago

Videos

Now Playing:

Pregnant pup rescued from Korean meat farm gives birth

More Videos:
  • VIDEO: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

    Pregnant pup rescued from Korean meat farm gives birth

  • Perri L. Irmer, President and CEO of The DuSable Museum, joins GDC to talk about a slew of special events and programming the museum is putting on in honor of Black History Month.

    DuSable Museum celebrates Black History Month

  • Debi Lilly joins Good Day Chicago to give us a few tips for spicing up even the wildest of Super Bowl parties.

    Tips for taking your Super Bowl party above and beyond

  • FOX 32's Richard Roeper tells you whether you should see or skip the new film

    Richard Roeper reviews 'The Comedian'

  • Jeannie Mai, host of the hit talk show

    Jeannie Mai joins Good Day Chicago LIVE

  • Meet Kimberly, a two-month-old shepherd mix who is looking for her forever home.

    Mike's Perfect Pets: Kimberly

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories