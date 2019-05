- Eight people were shot and four killed Wednesday in incidents of gun violence across Chicago, including a man shot during a domestic incident in Roseland.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue waiting to pick up a relative when a male he knew approached on foot, Chicago police said. The pair argued and the male fired multiple rounds before running off.

The man was hit in the arms, chest and ribs, police said. He was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital.

No arrests have been made as Area South detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot to death in South Chicago.

The 23-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 1:46 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and started shooting, according to police. The man was hit in the head, chest, left wrist and right middle finger.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

In Englewood, one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting.

The pair were on a front porch about 11:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 57th Street when two males ran up and one of them opened fire, police said.

A 21-year-old man struck by gunfire ran to the back porch of the home, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, 24, was grazed in the back of his head, police said. His condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Early Wednesday morning, a man was shot and killed in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 1:53 a.m. and found the 31-year-old in the vestibule of a building in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said. He had been shot in the head, chest and abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In Wednesday’s non-fatal shootings:

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times while attempting to break up a fight about 4:20 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue in West Pullman on the Far South Side;

An 18-year-old man was shot at 1:23 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street in Austin on the West Side; and

A 22-year-old woman was shot repeatedly just after noon in the 1400 block of East 75th Street in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and five wounded in shootings across Chicago, including a 24-year-old mother who died protecting her baby and a man shot by police in South Chicago.