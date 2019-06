Related Headlines Police release photo of suspect in sexual assaults

- Chicago police have released a photo of a man wanted for groping a student at DePaul University last month at the school’s Lincoln Park campus.

The woman was walking home with a friend about 1:45 a.m. May 24 on Sheffield Avenue near Montana Street when the suspect walked up behind her and touched her inappropriately, according to Chicago police and DePaul campus security.

The man ran away north on Sheffield, police said. He was in his mid-20s, standing about 5-foot-10 with black hair and a small build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

The video frames released by police show a man standing near a light-colored minivan.

Police have not provided additional information beyond their original community alert released in May.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.