- Police are looking for a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman earlier this month in Irving Park on the North Side.

At about 12:30 a.m. June 15 the man entered a 32-year-old woman's home through a partially open window in the 3700 block of North Whipple Street, Chicago police said. The man then started to remove his clothing.

The woman heard a strange noise, left her bedroom and got into a "physical altercation" with the man, attempting to gouge his eyes, police said. He may have also suffered scratches to his face.

The man fled the woman's residence through the front door and into a dark colored sedan, police said.

The woman told officials she remembered seeing the male at a Jewel grocery store at 3750 North Elston Avenue earlier, police said.

The man is described as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 180-200 pounds and has reddish auburn hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, an orange or red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.