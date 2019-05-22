< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run near Chicago State University Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run near Chicago State University
Posted May 22 2019 09:26AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/police-seek-driver-in-fatal-hit-and-run-near-chicago-state-university" addthis:title="Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run near Chicago State University"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408362514.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408362514");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408362514-408362083"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance image of the Chevrolet Cobalt wanted in a fatal hit-and-run May 16 in the 400 block of East 95th Street. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Surveillance image of the Chevrolet Cobalt wanted in a fatal hit-and-run May 16 in the 400 block of East 95th Street. | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408362514-408362083" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/deadly-hit-and-run-chicago-state-university_1558535172976_7301752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance image of the Chevrolet Cobalt wanted in a fatal hit-and-run May 16 in the 400 block of East 95th Street. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Surveillance image of the Chevrolet Cobalt wanted in a fatal hit-and-run May 16 in the 400 block of East 95th Street. | Chicago police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408362514" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week near Chicago State University on the South Side.</p> <p>Cleo Andrews, 41, was crossing the street about 1:30 a.m. on May 16 in the 400 block of East 95th Street when a blue Chevrolet Cobalt swerved and struck him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p>Emergency responders took Andrews to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m., authorities said.</p> <p>An autopsy found that Andrews, who lived in Chatham, died of multiple injuries from being struck by a motor vehicle, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.</p> <p>The four-door Cobalt, which had an Illinois license plate of “BE82675,” was last seen heading east on 95th from Vernon Avenue, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SWAT team called to barricade situation near the University of Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A SWAT team was called after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday near the University of Chicago in Woodlawn on the South Side.</p><p>The 22-year-old barricaded himself inside the residence about 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 61st Street, according to Chicago police. A SWAT team is responding.</p><p>Police have received reports that the man may have fired gunshots inside the home, but those reports have not been confirmed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/school-bus-shot-near-museum-of-science-and-industry-after-dropping-off-northbrook-students" title="School bus shot near Museum of Science and Industry after dropping off Northbrook students" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/14/11291164223_b3ca2a0d4c_z_1444855420809_355475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/14/11291164223_b3ca2a0d4c_z_1444855420809_355475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/14/11291164223_b3ca2a0d4c_z_1444855420809_355475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/14/11291164223_b3ca2a0d4c_z_1444855420809_355475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/14/11291164223_b3ca2a0d4c_z_1444855420809_355475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kco Bort / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>School bus shot near Museum of Science and Industry after dropping off Northbrook students</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A school bus and two other vehicles were hit by gunfire Tuesday near the Museum of Science and Industry on the South Side.</p><p>The vehicles were damaged about 11:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police. The right side of the school bus, the passenger side door of a tow truck and the driver-side door of a gray hatchback were all hit by bullets.</p><p>No injuries were reported, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/robberies-reported-in-little-village-police" title="Robberies reported in Little Village: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robberies reported in Little Village: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:20AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning Little Village residents on the Southwest Side to be aware of their surroundings following a pair of robberies reported in May.</p><p>In both incidents, the robbers approached the person and took property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.</p><p>The robberies took place on May 8 and May 17, both in the 2100 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said. 