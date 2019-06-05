< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Thieves steal money orders from Chicago post office, police say

Posted Jun 05 2019 04:40PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance images of the suspects in a robbery June 5, 2019, at a post office at 4101 S. Surveillance images of the suspects in a robbery June 5, 2019, at a post office at 4101 S. Halsted St. | U.S. Postal Inspection Service Halsted St. | U.S. Postal Inspection Service</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411018112-411017681" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance images of the suspects in a robbery June 5, 2019, at a post office at 4101 S. Surveillance images of the suspects in a robbery June 5, 2019, at a post office at 4101 S. Halsted St. | U.S. Postal Inspection Service Halsted St., at 11:22 a.m. and asked an employee for a $2 money order, according to Chicago police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.</p><p>One of the men grabbed the entire booklet of blank money orders out of the employee’s hands and they both ran to a silver sedan outside, authorities said. The car was last seen heading east on 41st Street.</p><p>Postal inspectors released images of the suspects captured by surveillance cameras.</p><p>They were both described as men between 25 and 28 years old, according the postal inspection service. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chickens&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;roasting&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;rotisserie&#x20;grill&#x20;are&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Silverman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/911-calls-released-from-jussie-smollett-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>911 calls released from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-baby-killed-by-fentanyl-in-sippy-cup-wanted-to-relax-and-smoke-marijuana-prosecutor-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jhenea&#x20;Pratt&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;arrested&#x20;and&#x20;charged&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;17-month-old&#x20;daughter&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Pittsburgh&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom of baby killed by fentanyl in sippy cup wanted to 'relax and smoke marijuana,' prosecutor says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/thieves-steal-money-orders-from-chicago-post-office-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance&#x20;images&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;suspects&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;robbery&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;post&#x20;office&#x20;at&#x20;4101&#x20;S&#x2e;&#x20;Halsted&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Postal&#x20;Inspection&#x20;Service" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thieves steal money orders from Chicago post office, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/free-speech-group-sues-university-of-illinois-over-policies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PROterren&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Free-speech group sues University of Illinois over policies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 