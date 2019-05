- Three University of Chicago students were reportedly robbed Thursday on the South Side campus.

About 11:59 p.m., they were walking on the Midway Plaisance at Harper Avenue when five people approached them, according to an alert from University of Chicago police.

One of the five strangers brandished a handgun and hit one of the students with it, the alert said. They took property from the students before running off.

One student was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, the alert said.