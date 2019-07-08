< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago man flashes gun at Burger King after being denied entry to women's restroom, police say

Posted Jul 08 2019 07:35PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 07:36PM CDT Yonatan Wondimu | Evanston police addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/chicago-man-flashes-gun-at-burger-king-after-being-denied-entry-to-womens-restroom-police-say" addthis:title="Chicago man flashes gun at Burger King after being denied entry to women's restroom, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416965166.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416965166");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416965166-416965141"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yonatan Wondimu | Evanston police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Yonatan Wondimu | Evanston police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416965166-416965141" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/65482744_429415191246662_1307067803550875648_n_1562632528165_7490633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yonatan Wondimu | Evanston police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Yonatan Wondimu | Evanston police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416965166" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>EVANSTON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="8uVg1v">A Chicagoan is charged with flashing a handgun after being denied entry into a woman’s restroom at Burger King in north suburban Evanston.</p> <p id="tKsTaO">Yonatan Wondimu, 38, of Rogers Park, allegedly threatened another customer and showed a gun after an employee told him not enter the restaurant’s female restroom, Evanston police said in a statement.</p> <p id="ADzfiu">Officers were called to the restaurant about 1:30 a.m. on June 28 at 1740 Orrington Ave., and were told that Wondimu drove off, police said. Officers found him shortly after at Chicago Avenue and Davis Street, where they allegedly found him with a 9mm Ruger Security 9.</p> <p id="s2eTbC">Wondimu had a FOID card but no concealed carry license, police said. He was also driving on a suspended driver’s license, according to police.</p> <p id="ZmiJOU">He was charged with disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended driver’s license and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.</p> <p>A Cook County judge ordered Wondimu held without bail, police said. More Local Stories

Man hit by wrong-way scooter rider goes to court to find suspect
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:57PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:58PM CDT
A man struck by a wrong-way electric scooter rider in Wicker Park is turning to Cook County circuit court to find the person who hit him.

Allyson Medeiros, a 32-year-old tattoo artist, received 20 stitches and was treated for "a dangerous amount of air in his chest cavity," a broken nose, a broken jaw and other injuries from the crash, according to his fundraising page.

Medeiros was biking home from work about 5:30 p.m. on June 20 when he was struck by an electric scooter rider traveling on the wrong side of the road in the 1200 block of North Leavitt Street, his lawyer Bryant Greening said in a statement. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man hit by wrong-way scooter rider goes to court to find suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man struck by a wrong-way electric scooter rider in Wicker Park is turning to Cook County circuit court to find the person who hit him.</p><p>Allyson Medeiros, a 32-year-old tattoo artist, received 20 stitches and was treated for “a dangerous amount of air in his chest cavity,” a broken nose, a broken jaw and other injuries from the crash, according to his fundraising page.</p><p>Medeiros was biking home from work about 5:30 p.m. on June 20 when he was struck by an electric scooter rider traveling on the wrong side of the road in the 1200 block of North Leavitt Street, his lawyer Bryant Greening said in a statement. Chicago detectives utilizing social media to obtain new leads on cold cases
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:28PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:52PM CDT
Chicago detectives are using Facebook to generate new leads and attract new attention to cold cases, and according to one detective, it's working.

Penny Krajeski was just a teenager when she was stabbed to death in her Rogers Park apartment. It happened 35 years ago, but her sisters, Nancy and Paula, are still reeling from the pain.</p><p>"Nobody knows what it's like until you have to go through it," said Nancy Galanti. Lightfoot, Johnson after bloody holiday weekend: 'Our city deserves better'
By Dane Placko
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:31PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:22PM CDT
After a violent holiday weekend in which nearly 70 people were shot and six killed, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson met with the media Monday for their weekly "Accountability Monday." Our city deserves better,” Johnson said.</p><p>Sixty-six people were shot in Chicago in 42 separate shooting incidents, between 6pm Wednesday and midnight Sunday. Featured Videos

Chicago detectives utilizing social media to obtain new leads on cold cases

AG Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship

Lightfoot, Johnson after bloody holiday weekend: 'Our city deserves better'

Dog dies after woman allegedly steals truck, leaves him locked inside in sweltering heat (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) " title="GETTY William Barr 21419-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AG Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lightfoot-johnson-after-bloody-holiday-weekend-our-city-deserves-better"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lightfoot johnson chicago_1562639469676.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lightfoot, Johnson after bloody holiday weekend: 'Our city deserves better'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-dies-after-woman-allegedly-steals-truck-leaves-him-locked-inside-in-sweltering-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Leslie%20Aguillard%20and%20Dog_1562631159510.jpg_7489683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Leslie Aguillard, 30, is pictured in a booking photo, alongside a provided photo of “Roleaux,” the victim’s Labrador Weimaraner mix left inside the stolen truck. Most Recent

Chicago detectives utilizing social media to obtain new leads on cold cases

AG Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship

Lightfoot, Johnson after bloody holiday weekend: 'Our city deserves better'

Country music star Garth Brooks kicking off 'Dive Bar Tour' in Chicago

Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump wants to make US 'white again' id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-detectives-utilizing-social-media-to-obtain-new-leads-on-cold-cases" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Penny%20Krajeski_1562640695386.jpg_7492001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Penny%20Krajeski_1562640695386.jpg_7492001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Penny%20Krajeski_1562640695386.jpg_7492001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Penny%20Krajeski_1562640695386.jpg_7492001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Penny%20Krajeski_1562640695386.jpg_7492001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago detectives utilizing social media to obtain new leads on cold cases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/ag-barr-sees-a-way-for-census-to-legally-ask-about-citizenship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/14/barr_getty_1550170137136_6765947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/14/barr_getty_1550170137136_6765947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/14/barr_getty_1550170137136_6765947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/14/barr_getty_1550170137136_6765947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/14/barr_getty_1550170137136_6765947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;nominee&#x20;William&#x20;Barr&#x20;testifies&#x20;at&#x20;his&#x20;confirmation&#x20;hearing&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;January&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tasos&#x20;Katopodis&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AG Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lightfoot-johnson-after-bloody-holiday-weekend-our-city-deserves-better" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lightfoot, Johnson after bloody holiday weekend: 'Our city deserves better'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/country-music-star-garth-brooks-kicking-off-dive-bar-tour-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20garth%20brooks_1562637940004.jpg_7490876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20garth%20brooks_1562637940004.jpg_7490876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20garth%20brooks_1562637940004.jpg_7490876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20garth%20brooks_1562637940004.jpg_7490876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY%20garth%20brooks_1562637940004.jpg_7490876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Aaron&#x20;Lavinsky&#x2f;Star&#x20;Tribune&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Country music star Garth Brooks kicking off 'Dive Bar Tour' in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/nancy-pelosi-says-president-donald-trump-wants-to-make-us-white-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY%20trump%20pelosi_1546645198310.jpg_6590568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY%20trump%20pelosi_1546645198310.jpg_6590568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY%20trump%20pelosi_1546645198310.jpg_6590568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY%20trump%20pelosi_1546645198310.jpg_6590568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/04/GETTY%20trump%20pelosi_1546645198310.jpg_6590568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump wants to make US 'white again'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 