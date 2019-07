- The Chicago police watchdog group "COPA" has released new video of the tense moments leading to the deadly shooting of a man with bipolar disorder.

The video is from May 2019 of police trying to negotiate with 22-year-old Miles Frazier. The man had barricaded himself in his home on East 61st Street and was shooting out a window.

After nearly an hour of negotiating, a SWAT team went in and shot him. Frazier later died at the hospital.