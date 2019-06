Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago firefighter, was found dead near burning car in Ingleside on Saturday. Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago firefighter, was found dead near burning car in Ingleside on Saturday.

- The son of a Chicago firefighter was found dead Saturday morning near a burning vehicle, according to city police and a source familiar with the situation.

Firefighters were called at 6 a.m. to the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue in Chatham for a car fire. A charred, maroon van was seen behind a building by Saturday afternoon.

The body of Tyler Bernicky, 25, was found lying on a sidewalk nearby, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bernicky suffered stab wounds to his chest and legs, according to police. It is not clear if the stab wounds caused his death.

His father, said the source, is a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant assigned to the departments team at O’Hare International Airport.

Fire Commissioner Richard Ford was informed about the death and was with the lieutenant for part of the day, according to the source, adding the lieutenant had been in contact with a department chaplain as well.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No one is in custody.