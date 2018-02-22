Ryan Reynolds buys stake in Aviation Gin

- Ryan Reynolds wants to make you feel like Deadpool after a couple drinks!

Reynolds has bought a stake in craft distiller Aviation Gin. His reasoning isn’t too complex.

“About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company. I did this for one simple reason: It’s the best damn gin on the planet.”

While Reynolds may be the first celebrity to cash in on gin, he is definitely not the first to represent a liquor. We all know Diddy for his Ciroc and George Clooney for Casamigos.

Will you be pouring out some Aviation Gin for Ryan?