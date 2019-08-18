< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Video of sign language interpreter at Twista concert goes viral 18 2019 07:36PM Posted Aug 18 2019 07:37PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 18 2019 07:36PM CDT class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424460481" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(Fox 32 News)</strong> - A video of a sign language interpreter on stage with Twista is going viral.</p><p>Amber Galloway Gallego is a well-known ASL interpreter who specializes in music and festivals. Vox reports that she has interpreted for more than 400 artists.</p><p>Her website says she wanted to become a rapper herself, but <a href="https://www.ambergproductions.com/about">"turned this passion and gift into a specialization in music interpreting, especially hip hop and rap."</a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/summer96?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#summer96</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/signlanguagequeen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#signlanguagequeen</a> <a href="https://t.co/gEpALcb53n">pic.twitter.com/gEpALcb53n</a></p>— Twista Summer 96 mixtape Out Now (@TWISTAgmg) <a href="https://twitter.com/TWISTAgmg/status/1162819902694182912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 