SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Concussions are a serious brain injury that should be addressed right away. Sometimes concussions can happen through direct impact or in another, less obvious way.

Symptoms don’t always surface right away, but if caught early and treated properly, a full recovery from a concussion is possible. Recovery from a concussion can usually happen within one to two weeks.

Dr. Erik Beltran, a sports neurologist at NorthShore University HealthSystem, talks about it in today's Conversations in Health.