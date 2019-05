- A new study has found that CBD products may help recovering heroin addicts.

Researchers took a closer look at 42 adult men and women who all had a history of heroin usage for over a decade. Half were given CBD products, daily, over the course of two weeks while the other half were given a placebo. The group who received CBD reported having reduce cravings for opioids and felt less anxiety when shown photos of drug use.

The well-known “high” from smoking or eating marijuana comes from THC. This is because THC is metabolized when it is exposed to heat and consumed by the body.

CBD works differently. Cannabidiol is extracted from the flowers and buds of marijuana or hemp plants and can be eaten, inhaled and even applied to the skin. Unlike THC, it is not psychoactive, meaning that CBD does not alter a person's state of mind. However, CBD does produce significant changes in the body, and emerging research suggests that it has some medical benefits.

