Katherine Kopkash, M.D. is an oncoplastic breast surgeon specializing in breast cancer and breast surgery.

She is the Director of Oncoplastic Breast Surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem and is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Oncoplastic surgery integrates plastic surgery techniques into breast cancer surgery in order to provide the best aesthetic outcomes and quality of life to patients, without compromising local control of disease.

Dr. Kopkash specializes in breast conservation surgery/lumpectomy, hidden scar technique excisional biopsy, nipple-sparing mastectomy and sentinel lymph node biopsy.

Dr. Kopkash also participates in research projects related to breast cancer including clinical trials, translational research projects and clinical outcome studies.

She is particularly interested in surgical innovation and quality of life for breast cancer survivors.

Dr. Kopkash earned her MD from the Rush University School of Medicine and completed her general surgery residency at Rush University Medical Center. She then completed a fellowship in oncoplastic breast surgery from the University of Southern California.