Featured Videos
Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans
'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work
Trial begins for man accused of 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Most Illinois residents support legalization of marijuana, poll finds
Most Recent Stories
Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans
'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work
Trial begins for man accused of 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Most Illinois residents support legalization of marijuana, poll finds
Artist creates mural in Chicago to honor murdered pregnant mother
Supporters alt="Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/counseling-available-for-grief-stricken-game-of-thrones-fans">Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/money/-ghosting-making-its-way-to-the-working-world-employees-not-showing-up-to-work"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/112_1558394045115_7294041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/money/-ghosting-making-its-way-to-the-working-world-employees-not-showing-up-to-work">'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-1992-murder-of-skokie-teen"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/David%20Chereck_1558393459097.jpg_7293357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trial begins for man accused of 1992 murder of Skokie teen"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-1992-murder-of-skokie-teen">Trial begins for man accused of 1992 murder of Skokie teen</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/most-illinois-residents-support-legalization-of-marijuana-poll-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/01/Getty%20image%20weed_1541106984228.PNG_6335393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Most Illinois residents support legalization of marijuana, poll finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/most-illinois-residents-support-legalization-of-marijuana-poll-finds">Most Illinois residents support legalization of marijuana, poll finds</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/counseling-available-for-grief-stricken-game-of-thrones-fans">Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/money/-ghosting-making-its-way-to-the-working-world-employees-not-showing-up-to-work">'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-1992-murder-of-skokie-teen">Trial begins for man accused of 1992 murder of Skokie teen</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/most-illinois-residents-support-legalization-of-marijuana-poll-finds">Most Illinois residents support legalization of marijuana, poll finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/artist-creates-mural-in-chicago-to-honor-murdered-pregnant-mother">Artist creates mural in Chicago to honor murdered pregnant mother</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/supporters-in-chicago-rally-for-expanded-abortion-rights-and-insurance-coverage">Supporters in Chicago rally for expanded abortion rights and insurance coverage</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live/breaking-news">Breaking News</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/satellite">Satellite</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bears">Bears</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/blackhawks">Blackhawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bulls">Bulls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs">Cubs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox">White Sox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/college">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/fire">Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/sky">Sky</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/my50chicago">CW50 'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work By Adina Klein
Posted May 20 2019 05:15PM CDT
Video Posted May 20 2019 06:14PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 06:37PM CDT class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408002578" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Technology is something we often look to for convenience – from ordering take out to finding a date, to of course, finding a job.</p> <p>But as simple as technology can make our lives, it can also be detriment – especially when it comes to how we deal with uncomfortable situations at work.</p> <p>“Ghosting” – it’s a slang term used when someone disappears and ceases all contact, usually after a few dates. But this cold way of breaking things off isn’t stopping at relationships. It’s bleeding into the workforce. More young people are quitting their jobs by simply not showing up.</p> <p>Entrepreneur Ray didn’t want us to show his face, but he chose ghosting as his preferred method of quitting his last job in sales.</p> <p>“I think more people are understanding that Chicago is an at will employer, so if a company can fire you on the spot, you should be able to leave on the spot,” Ray said.</p> <p>Now, job seekers are taking on the ghosting strategy. Recruiter James Hornick says technology and a workforce more reliant on email and less face-to-face interaction gives people an easy out with job offers.</p> <p>“Some companies are becoming too reliant on technology and automation at the expense of building relationships with job seekers. So sometimes job seekers feel like they don’t need to get back to anyone because they never really got to know anybody enough where they really owe a response,” Hornick said.</p> <p>While recruiters say ghosting is a more entry level issue, TJ Saye – a chief operating officer at a Chicago law firm – says it happens on multiple levels, from law clerks to lawyers – again, due to a lack of personal touch.</p> <p>“Nowadays an individual can go to a website and they can send their resume off to a thousand different companies. So I could receive maybe 300, 400, 500 resumes for a specific job, and maybe when the dust settles find 10 candidates that meet the criteria. And of the 10 candidates that I might get, maybe half of them won’t respond to the initial interview. Half of them won’t respond to the actual interview itself. They won’t show up. So they’re ghosts,” Saye said.</p> <p>A good example: Saye says he had a law clerk at his firm stop showing up to work entirely with no communication. So, he decided to investigate a little further.</p> <p>“Finally I sent an employee to his house just to make sure he was okay, and uh, he was having a party on his front lawn with a bunch of his friends,” Saye said.</p> <p>Doctor Keith Carroll with the Chicago School of Professional Psychology says the concept of ghosting runs deeper than just technological convenience. It’s also that our networks have expanded.</p> <p>“Many times it’s not that they know the direct person. It’s they know two or three contacts away. So walking away from the company doesn’t burn a direct connection or a bridge for them. You’re not offending anyone you know personally,” Carroll said.</p> <p>At the end of the day, Hornick says it’s a job numbers game with the current unemployment rate at a low 3.8 percent.</p> <p>“If people really don’t like what they are doing, they know they can find something else more easily,” Hornick said.</p> <p>As for entrepreneur Ray, he’s now running a construction company among other projects. He only has one regret.</p> <p>“Not doing it sooner,” he said.</p> <p>Ghosting isn’t just an inconvenience to employers. It’s a major time and money suck. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Money" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404057" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Money Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/unusual/american-style-company-launches-jacksonville-jort-jeado-denim-swimwear" title="'American style': Company launches denim swimwear just in time before summer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/_American_style___Company_launches__Jack_0_7291493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/_American_style___Company_launches__Jack_0_7291493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/_American_style___Company_launches__Jack_0_7291493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/_American_style___Company_launches__Jack_0_7291493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/_American_style___Company_launches__Jack_0_7291493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A company that specializes in outlandish clothing is selling denim swimwear just in time before summer. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'American style': Company launches denim swimwear just in time before summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A company that specializes in outlandish clothing is selling denim swimwear just in time for summer. </p><p>Shinesty is offering the “Jeado” and “Jacksonville Jort” for men and “Jeankini” for women. </p><p> “Denim is an iconic fabric that has been defining the American style for generations,” said Chris White, CEO of Shinesty. “Unfortunately, it’s not the best fabric for occasions involving heat or moisture. Using digital printing we are able to apply this iconic style to almost any product and take denim where it has never gone before.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/another-round-of-ford-layoffs-expected-to-begin-monday" title="Ford job cuts beginning this week, leading to 7,000 cuts globally" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Ford_job_cuts_beginning_today__leading_t_0_7291110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Ford_job_cuts_beginning_today__leading_t_0_7291110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Ford_job_cuts_beginning_today__leading_t_0_7291110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Ford_job_cuts_beginning_today__leading_t_0_7291110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Ford_job_cuts_beginning_today__leading_t_0_7291110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Employees at Ford Motor Co. are bracing for a high number of new job cuts starting this week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford job cuts beginning this week, leading to 7,000 cuts globally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Employees at Ford Motor Co. are bracing for hundreds of new job cuts starting this week.</p><p>In an email sent to employees that was given to FOX 2, officials said another wave of their redesign process will begin on Tuesday, May 21 and will be completed by Friday. </p><p>Daniel Barbossa with Ford tells us 900 cuts will be happening globally this week, with 500 of those happening in the United States, largely in and around the company's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, just outside Detroit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" title="Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walgreens_announces_commitment_to_hire_5_0_7278842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide. </p><p>The drugstore is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University for the program, called “Walgreens Helping Veterans with Educational and Retail Opportunities,” or HERO. Through the program, Walgreens will also seek to hire veterans into store leadership roles “with opportunities to advance,” the company said. </p><p>“Our stores are the front lines of engagement with our customers and offer the best environment to learn our business as a pharmacy and retailer. Once in a store leadership role, veterans can have an opportunity to advance into other field management and corporate leadership positions,” said Jeff Koziel, Walgreens Senior Vice President of Operations. “In addition to full-time employment, this can lead to a successful and fulfilling career supporting Walgreens' purpose to champion the health and well-being of every community in America.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/counseling-available-for-grief-stricken-game-of-thrones-fans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Game of Thrones" season 8, episode 5. Series finale (debut 5/19/19). Pictured: Emilia Clarke. (photo: Courtesy of HBO)" title="game of thrones fans mental help_1558397433610.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/-ghosting-making-its-way-to-the-working-world-employees-not-showing-up-to-work"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/112_1558394045115_7294041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ghosting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Ghosting' making its way to the working world, employees not showing up to work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-1992-murder-of-skokie-teen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/David%20Chereck_1558393459097.jpg_7293357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="David Chereck_1558393459097.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trial begins for man accused of 1992 murder of Skokie teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/most-illinois-residents-support-legalization-of-marijuana-poll-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/01/Getty%20image%20weed_1541106984228.PNG_6335393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The first FDA-approved cannabis-based medication is now available by prescription in the United States (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)." title="Getty image_weed_110118-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Most Illinois residents support legalization of marijuana, poll finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/chicago-teen-crashed-into-2-vehicles-after-firing-gun-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558400412433_7294544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mario&#x20;Moss&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Evanston&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago teen crashed into 2 vehicles after firing gun, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/counseling-available-for-grief-stricken-game-of-thrones-fans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/game%20of%20thrones%20fans%20mental%20help_1558397433610.jpg_7294408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Game&#x20;of&#x20;Thrones&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;season&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x20;episode&#x20;5&#x2e;&#x20;Series&#x20;finale&#x20;&#x28;debut&#x20;5&#x2f;19&#x2f;19&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;Pictured&#x3a;&#x20;Emilia&#x20;Clarke&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x3a;&#x20;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;HBO&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Counseling available for grief-stricken 'Game of Thrones' fans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/suspect-has-gun-after-arrest-fires-shot-in-police-station-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect has gun after arrest, fires shot in police station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/teen-girl-escapes-attempted-kidnapping-in-chicago-with-help-from-bystanders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/11/13/police-lights_1510594472285_4509515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/11/13/police-lights_1510594472285_4509515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/11/13/police-lights_1510594472285_4509515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/11/13/police-lights_1510594472285_4509515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/11/13/police-lights_1510594472285_4509515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago with help from bystanders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/girl-10-escapes-attempted-kidnapping-in-chicago-after-man-touches-her-butt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/12/28/police%20lights%20generic_1514478291601.jpg_4743273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 10, escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago after man touches her butt</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 