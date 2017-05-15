< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Report: Illinois should spend $33M to promote 2020 Census

Posted May 12 2019 11:01AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/money/report-illinois-should-spend-33m-to-promote-2020-census-1" addthis:title="Report: Illinois should spend $33M to promote 2020 Census"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406407172.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406407172");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406407172-254822612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406407172-254822612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406407172" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - The state of Illinois should spend $33 million for community leaders to spread word about the 2020 census, the Chicago Urban League said in a report.</p> <p>Illinois could lose billions of dollars in federal funding and one or two congressional seats if there's an undercount next year, the Chicago Tribune reported. An undercount happens when the census counts a smaller number of people or homes in a population than shown by an independent estimate.</p> <p>The Chicago Urban League, which advocates for financial, educational and social advancement of African Americans, calculated the number in its report by using California's formula for the amount it is spending on the census per resident, said Kathie Kane-Willis, the league's director of policy and advocacy.</p> <p>"It's a divisive time, it's a difficult time, it's a distrustful-of-everything time and so that's why it's so important, so important," Kane-Willis said. "I cannot emphasize the importance of this to make sure that we count everyone."</p> <p>The $33 million that the group wants Illinois to allocate for census efforts is just a fraction of how much money the state could lose if there's an undercount, Kane-Willis noted. She said the league created the report as an educational tool for community organizations and elected officials.</p> <p>The report uses statistics analyzed by the George Washington University's Institute of Public Policy that found at least $34 billion in federal subsidies for programs that directly benefit Illinois residents is tied to census figures.</p> <p>The league notes that Chicago and Illinois have been losing residents, and so it is vital for the state to spend money to protect against an undercount.</p> <p>"Both the city and the state have been experiencing population loss in recent years, due in part to limited resources and opportunities in many communities," Barbara Lumpkin, interim president of the Chicago Urban League, said in a statement. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Furniture company recalls 310,000 chests following report of 2-year-old's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 08:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About 310,000 chests of drawers are being recalled after a 2-year-old reportedly died when an empty one tipped over.</p><p>South Shore Industries, Ltd., is recalling their Libra style 3-drawer chests because they are unstable if they aren’t anchored to a wall, according to a Thursday recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .</p><p>The notice said the company received two reports of incidents involving the chests tipping over.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/natural-light-seeks-beer-loving-natty-qualified-summer-intern" title="Natural Light seeks beer-loving, 'Natty-Qualified' summer intern" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Natural_Light_seeks_a_fun_loving__beer_d_0_7241682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Natural_Light_seeks_a_fun_loving__beer_d_0_7241682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Natural_Light_seeks_a_fun_loving__beer_d_0_7241682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Natural_Light_seeks_a_fun_loving__beer_d_0_7241682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Natural_Light_seeks_a_fun_loving__beer_d_0_7241682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Natural Light beer is looking for an intern who can keep it cool and have fun while representing the brand as a "Natty-Qualified" ambassador." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Natural Light seeks beer-loving, 'Natty-Qualified' summer intern</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Natural Light is searching for a summer intern who has meme-making skills and who can just be an overall cool human being without being “annoying.”</p><p>The beer brand launched its search Wednesday and is asking those who want to be part of the “Natty Light” culture to apply. Internship seekers have until May 19 to submit a “Natty Resume” that will impress and delight the alcoholic beverage company.</p><p>Natural Light is looking for someone who is “Natty-Qualified” which means they live by the values of the brand. According to the beer company that means the person values “making amazing memories as much as a stellar GPA” and who is “just as creative writing an English 102 essay as they are converting a bathtub into a cooler.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/facebook-co-founder-chris-hughes-time-to-break-up-company" title="Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes: Time to break up company" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/28/Still0328_00002_1522237110978_5229421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/28/Still0328_00002_1522237110978_5229421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/28/Still0328_00002_1522237110978_5229421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/28/Still0328_00002_1522237110978_5229421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/28/Still0328_00002_1522237110978_5229421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes: Time to break up company</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">the Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says it's time to break up the social media behemoth.</p><p>In a New York Times opinion piece published Thursday, Hughes said CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned Facebook into an innovation-suffocating monopoly.</p><p>Hughes called Zuckerberg's power "unprecedented and un-American" and said his co-founder's focus on growth "led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/money', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/money', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/money', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/money', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/money', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '406407172'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 