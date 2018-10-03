< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414030332" data-article-version="1.0">Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report</h1> Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report stores in the US later this year: report"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414030332.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414030332");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414030332-363643976"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414030332-363643976" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:12PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:57PM CDT</span></p>
</div> <span>Toys R US plans second act under new name</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/toys-r-us-investors-plan-comeback-for-brand-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Toys R Us investors plan comeback for brand</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/goodbye-geoffrey-toys-r-us-closes-its-last-stores"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/03/19/GETTY%20TOYS%20R%20US_1521463056039.jpg_5166226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Goodbye Geoffrey: Toys R Us closes its last stores</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/toys-r-us-closing-stores-by-june-29"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/01/24/Still0124_00012_1516803046996_4852613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Toys R Us closing stores for good by June 29</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bed-bath-beyond-will-take-old-toys-r-us-gift-cards"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/04/03/toys%20r%20us%20bed%20bath%20and%20beyond%20GETTY_1522771476510.PNG_5259936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bed Bath & Beyond will take Toys 'R' Us gift cards</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/toys-r-us-liquidation-sales-to-begin-thursday"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/03/15/Toys__R__Us_to_sell_or_close_all_stores__0_5110941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Toys "R" Us liquidation sales delayed</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-to-do-with-toys-r-us-gift-cards"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/03/14/Toys_R_Us_gift_cards_0_5105313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>What to do with Toys R Us gift cards</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/report-toys-r-us-to-sell-or-close-all-stores-in-the-us"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/03/14/GettyImages-56558709_1521064556211_5103821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Report: Toys 'R' Us to sell, close all US stores</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Toys R Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season.</p><p>Though the toy retailer closed down last year, Toys R Us is expected to launch an e-commerce site and several stores in the U.S. later this year, according to <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-21/toys-r-us-back-from-the-dead-will-open-u-s-stores-in-2019" target="_blank"><strong>Bloomberg</strong></a>.</p><p>The new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys R Us outlets, but with play areas and other experiences, the outlet reported. To reduce costs, the stores could use a consignment inventory model, where the company would be able to return items that aren't sold, Bloomberg reported.</p><p>A former executive of the company, Richard Barry, has been trying to bring back the chain by pitching his ideas out to toy makers, sources told the outlet. Barry is now the CEO of Tru Kids, Inc., a new company that <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/toys-r-us-is-planning-a-big-comeback-by-this-holiday-season" target="_blank"><strong>took over the Toys R Us brand earlier this year</strong></a>.</p><p>"Effective January 20, 2019, the new company, Tru Kids Inc. doing business as Tru Kids Brands, became the proud parent of Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Geoffrey and more than 20 established consumer toy and baby brands," Tru Kids Brands said in a <a href="http://www.trukidsbrands.com/2019/02/11/toysrus-emerges-with-new-vision-team-global-strategy/" target="_blank"><strong>press release</strong></a> in February.</p><p>The new company will be led by Barry, the former Toys R Us global chief merchandising officer, as well as other experienced toy executives.</p><p>"We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write the next chapter of Toys R Us by launching a newly imagined omnichannel retail experience for our beloved brands here in the U.S.," Barry said in a statement announcing the plans.</p><p>Barry added that despite unprecedented efforts to capture the U.S. market share this past holiday season by other retailers, there is still a significant gap and huge consumer demand that has been left behind by the demise of Toys R Us.</p><p>He said that both brands still remain powerful in the marketplace and continue to have brand affinity and loyalty with more than 9.5 million followers across their social media channels.</p><p>Barry told The Associated Press that while he and his team are still working out all the details on when and how the brand will re-emerge, they do plan to officially relaunch in some form by this holiday season. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Money" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404057" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Money Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/medical-marijuana-dispensaries-preparing-for-recreational-pot" title="Medical marijuana dispensaries preparing for recreational pot" data-articleId="413907977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Medical_marijuana_dispensaries_preparing_0_7428863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a little more than six months, Illinois residents will be able to buy recreational pot legally." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Medical marijuana dispensaries preparing for recreational pot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a little more than six months, Illinois residents will be able to buy recreational pot legally.</p><p>On Thursday, we got our first look inside a medical marijuana dispensary that will soon be selling to the general public.</p><p>FOX 32 watched as a customer got the lowdown on getting high from a budtender at the FloraMedex Marijuana Dispensary in Elmwood Park, which in a matter of months will be one of 55 dispensaries statewide opening its doors to recreational users.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/apple-recall-older-15-inch-macbook-pro-model-recalled-over-risk-of-battery-catching-fire" title="Apple recall: Older 15-inch MacBook Pro model recalled over risk of battery catching fire" data-articleId="413862809" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Older_15_inch_MacBooks_recalled_by_Apple_0_7426138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Older_15_inch_MacBooks_recalled_by_Apple_0_7426138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Older_15_inch_MacBooks_recalled_by_Apple_0_7426138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Older_15_inch_MacBooks_recalled_by_Apple_0_7426138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Older_15_inch_MacBooks_recalled_by_Apple_0_7426138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple has issued a recall of a limited portion of older-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units after determining that the battery poses a risk of overheating and catching fire." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple recall: Older 15-inch MacBook Pro model recalled over risk of battery catching fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you have an older 15-inch MacBook Pro, it may be time to upgrade.</p><p>Apple has issued a recall of a limited portion of older-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units after determining that the battery poses a risk of overheating and catching fire.</p><p>The specific model in question is the "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)." You can determine which model you have by choosing "About This Mac" from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your display.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pillsbury-recalls-over-4-000-cases-of-flour-over-e-coli-concerns" title="Pillsbury recalls flour over E. coli concerns" data-articleId="413162584" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/pillsbury%20flour_1560779994513.jpg_7404748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/pillsbury%20flour_1560779994513.jpg_7404748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/pillsbury%20flour_1560779994513.jpg_7404748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/pillsbury%20flour_1560779994513.jpg_7404748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/pillsbury%20flour_1560779994513.jpg_7404748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pillsbury recalls flour over E. coli concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Select bags of "Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour," which is sold by New York-based Hometown Food Co., were recalled as a precaution due to the potential presence of E. coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration .</p><p>Hometown Food Company and ADM Milling Co. announced a voluntary recall on Friday. Two specific UPC item codes and lot codes of the bread flour:</p><p>UPC Item Codes : 0 5150020031 5 and 0 5150020031 5 </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-assigns-special-prosecutor-to-investigate-handling-of-smollett-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge assigns special prosecutor to investigate handling of Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/4-wounded-including-pregnant-woman-in-parkway-gardens-shooting-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023_7429300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago police on scene where four people including a pregnant woman, were shot, Friday morning, in the 6300 block of South King Drive, in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" title="pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 wounded, including pregnant woman, in Parkway Gardens shooting: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/massive-explosion-at-philadelphia-oil-refinery-caught-on-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_20190621102316-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/united-states-prepped-for-strikes-on-iran-before-approval-was-withdrawn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/21/trump_iran_president_1561110639928_7429107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump (left, FOX News photo) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right, Michael Gruber/Getty Images)." title="FOX GETTY Trump Rouhani 62119-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump tweets US was 'cocked and loaded' to strike Iran</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/toys-r-us-to-reopen-stores-in-the-us-later-this-year-report" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/big-rat-falls-from-ceiling-at-buffalo-wild-wings-lands-on-menu" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/imageedit_11_8885531056_1561137767836_7430164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Alisha&#x20;Norman" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Big rat falls from ceiling at Buffalo Wild Wings, lands on menu</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/cardi-b-indicted-on-new-charges-in-club-melee-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/19/WNYW_CardiB_101918_1539947055165_6238441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/19/WNYW_CardiB_101918_1539947055165_6238441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/19/WNYW_CardiB_101918_1539947055165_6238441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/19/WNYW_CardiB_101918_1539947055165_6238441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/19/WNYW_CardiB_101918_1539947055165_6238441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cardi B indicted on new charges in club melee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/man-must-pay-ex-15m-after-winning-lottery-during-divorce-arbitrator-rules" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/23/P%20MEGA%20MILLIONS%20FEVER%2010P_00.00.39.22_1540004270727.png_6240688_ver1.0_640_360_1540300023651.jpg_6275308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/23/P%20MEGA%20MILLIONS%20FEVER%2010P_00.00.39.22_1540004270727.png_6240688_ver1.0_640_360_1540300023651.jpg_6275308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/23/P%20MEGA%20MILLIONS%20FEVER%2010P_00.00.39.22_1540004270727.png_6240688_ver1.0_640_360_1540300023651.jpg_6275308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/23/P%20MEGA%20MILLIONS%20FEVER%2010P_00.00.39.22_1540004270727.png_6240688_ver1.0_640_360_1540300023651.jpg_6275308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/23/P%20MEGA%20MILLIONS%20FEVER%2010P_00.00.39.22_1540004270727.png_6240688_ver1.0_640_360_1540300023651.jpg_6275308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man must pay ex $15M after winning lottery during divorce, arbitrator rules</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/chicago-bulls-draft-pick-coby-white-gets-emotional-after-learning-college-teammate-was-selected" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY-coby-white-chicago-bulls_1561130176391_7429913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY-coby-white-chicago-bulls_1561130176391_7429913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY-coby-white-chicago-bulls_1561130176391_7429913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY-coby-white-chicago-bulls_1561130176391_7429913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY-coby-white-chicago-bulls_1561130176391_7429913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coby&#x20;White&#x20;reacts&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;drafted&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;eighth&#x20;overall&#x20;pick&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Bulls&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Draft&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Barclays&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Brooklyn&#x20;borough&#x20;of&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Sarah&#x20;Stier&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago Bulls draft pick Coby White gets emotional after learning college teammate was selected</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 