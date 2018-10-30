Backseat Rider: Alpana Singh talks return to 'Check, Please!'
CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - After a 5-year hiatus, Chicago master sommelier and restauranteur Alpana Singh has returned as host of Check, Please! on WTTW.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - After a 5-year hiatus, Chicago master sommelier and restauranteur Alpana Singh has returned as host of Check, Please! on WTTW.