An off-duty officer is being charged with driving under the influence after a woman died when he crashed his car into a building in Gresham, police said.

About 2:42 a.m., the officer was eastbound in his Toyota sedan in the 1700 block of West 87th Street and tried to turn left onto Wood Street, Chicago police said. Another vehicle tried to turn left onto Wood at the same time and cut the Toyota off.

The officer tried to prevent crashing into the other vehicle and made a sharp turn, jumped the curb, plowed through a building and hit two women, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was pinned underneath the car and was later pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The second woman, 35, suffered a leg injury. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The officer injured his neck and was also taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The other vehicle kept driving and its whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.