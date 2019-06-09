< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Off-duty officer charged with DUI after fatal crash into building addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/1-killed-after-off-duty-officer-crashes-car-into-building-police-say" addthis:title="Off-duty officer charged with DUI after fatal crash into building"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411630256.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411630256");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411630256-411643339"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411630256-411643339" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_killed_after_off_duty_officer_crashes__0_7367833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:03PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Another vehicle tried to turn left onto Wood at the same time and cut the Toyota off.</p> <p id="Am5Y0a">The officer tried to prevent crashing into the other vehicle and made a sharp turn, jumped the curb, plowed through a building and hit two women, police said.</p> <p id="ty1It5">A 34-year-old woman was pinned underneath the car and was later pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The second woman, 35, suffered a leg injury. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$64 million project to nearly double the height of White House fence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tourists may find it harder to get that perfect snap of the White House after construction begins on a new 13-foot fence, almost double its current height, to help keep intruders out.</p><p>The Secret Service says a $64 million construction project will begin soon on what eventually will be a 13-foot, 1-inch (3.96-meter) fence with wider and stronger pickets. The existing fence stands about 6-feet, 6 inches (1.83-meters) tall. The agency, which protects the president, declined to discuss details of the state-of-the-art features it says will be part of the new barrier.</p><p>The National Park Service, which provides care and upkeep for the White House and its 18 acres of grounds, has also been involved in the project.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building" title="Strong winds cause crane to collapse on Downtown Dallas apartment building" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Strong winds cause crane to collapse on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say at least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Strong winds caused the crane to fall onto the Elan City Lights apartment building, located at 2627 Live Oak St.</p><p>Multiple agencies have been called to the scene to assist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/education/chicago-gets-300k-boost-in-grants-for-youth-apprenticeships-1" title="Chicago gets $300K boost in grants for youth apprenticeships" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago gets $300K boost in grants for youth apprenticeships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say Chicago has received $300,000 in grant money to help expand apprenticeships for young people.</p><p>The money is going to a partnership between Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago and the city. It's called Career Launch Chicago.</p><p>The money comes from several groups including New America and the Chicago Community Trust. It'll be used to help students in the areas of information technology, manufacturing and health care.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/multiple-injured-in-crash-on-kennedy-expressway-inbound-lanes-closed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/Multiple_injured_in_crash_on_Kennedy_exp_0_7367827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Multiple_injured_in_crash_on_Kennedy_exp_0_20190609163539"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Multiple injured in crash on Kennedy expressway, inbound lanes closed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/12-year-old-boy-seriously-wounded-in-roseland-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/3EC09C2D30C34D9296C68CE349DA3CAF_1560052420350_7367558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="3EC09C2D30C34D9296C68CE349DA3CAF_1560052420350.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/1-seriously-injured-when-police-vehicle-slams-into-truck-in-humboldt-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/2_1560018735700_7367110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Emergency crews at the scene of a crash where a police vehicle slammed into a truck about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago and California Avenues. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times" title="2_1560018735700.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 officers among 3 hurt when police SUV slams into truck in Humboldt Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/belmont-cragin-fire-leaves-5-injured"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/08/Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646_7366890_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Five people were hurt in a blaze Saturday in Belmont Cragin. | Chicago Fire Department" title="Screen-Shot-2019-06-08-at-4.04.58-AM-300x216_1560006355646.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Belmont id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/0609crane1_1560109625478_7368206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Strong winds cause crane to collapse on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/education/chicago-gets-300k-boost-in-grants-for-youth-apprenticeships-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago gets $300K boost in grants for youth apprenticeships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-charged-in-old-town-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juan&#x20;Foster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged in Old Town shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-dispensaries-prepare-for-recreational-marijuana-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michel&#x20;Porro&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois dispensaries prepare for recreational marijuana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Alfred&#x20;hospital&#x2c;&#x20;Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 