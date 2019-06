- Three people were shot and wounded on a CTA bus Monday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

A gunman fired several shots on a northbound No. 75 bus, striking two teens and grazing a man, Chicago police said. The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street. Police were questioning a person of interest.

A 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and arm and critically wounded, police said. An 18-year-old woman was hit in her armpit and was in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. A 59-year-old man was grazed on the side of his body.

Detectives are unsure what led to the shooting. Police initially said it began as an argument between the teens and the suspected 35-year-old gunman, but later retracted the statement.

The teenagers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 59-year-old showed up later to St. Bernard Hospital.

When paramedics showed up to the bus, one of the teens was on the bus while the other was outside it, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson said. The 59-year-old had left the area.

Photos posted to social media showed a bus with several gunshots through a window near the rear of the bus.

Multiple witnesses were on the bus during the shooting, police said. No other injuries were reported.