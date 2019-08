Five Chicago teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder after a member of their group was fatally shot by a homeowner in the north suburbs while they allegedly tried to break into a vehicle.

Four unidentified juvenile males and 18-year-old Diamond C. Davis were all charged as adults Tuesday with first-degree murder, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when the teens allegedly tried to break into a car in the 17600 block of West Edwards Road in Old Mill Creek, Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said in a news conference.

A 75-year-old man told investigators he saw a black Lexus SUV in his driveway and group of people trying to break into or steal his vehicle, Covelli said.

Two of the teens — one of whom held something in his hand — allegedly approached the man as he was standing on his porch, Covelli said. The man fired at least three rounds from a revolver, one of which hit a 14-year-old Chicago boy in the head.

The man, who had a valid FOID card and concealed-carry permit, called 911 to report the shooting and request an ambulance, Covelli said. Investigators found a knife at the scene, which they believe one of the suspects had with him.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office and Gurnee fire officials. The 17-year-old was arrested.

All of the suspects got back into the Lexus and drove away before officers could arrive, according to Covelli. A short time later, the SUV pulled up to Gurnee police officers who were investigating a crash near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road.

The 14-year-old who had been shot and a 17-year-old boy got out of the SUV, Covelli said. The 17-year-old asked for help and an officer called for an ambulance and performed first aid. The four other occupants of the Lexus got back in and sped away onto I-94.

The pursuit ended about 15 minutes later when the Lexus stopped near Randolph and Halsted Streets on the Near West Side, state police said.

Covelli said the Lexus stopped because it ran out of gas. Four people got out and ran away, but were arrested by state troopers after a brief chase. A fifth suspect was tracked to a dumpster in the 100 block of North Green Street, Covelli said.

The Lexus was reported stolen from Wilmette on Aug. 11, Covelli said. Investigators are working with Wilmette police to determine the circumstances of the theft.

"Anytime there is a loss of life, it is a tragedy for the family and friends of the deceased," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. "Our condolences go out to the family of the young man who lost his life today, despite the circumstances."

The teens are each being held on $1 million bail, the sheriff's office said. The teens are at at the Huse Juvenile Detention Facility, and Davis is at the Lake County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.