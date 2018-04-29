1 boy, 5 men wounded in Saturday gun violence

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - At least six people were wounded Saturday in gun violence across Chicago.

The most recent shooting happened Saturday night, when a 38-year-old man was wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The man was walking on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Kostner Avenue about 11:20 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left foot. His condition had stabilized.

Two hours earlier on the South Side, a man was wounded in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 97th Place about 9:30 p.m. when he heard shots, according to police. He was struck in the left arm. The victim showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition stabilized.

Only blocks away, another man was wounded shortly before then. A 38-year-old was a passenger inside a traveling vehicle about 6:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Halsted when a tan Buick pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police. He was struck in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

A man was shot Saturday evening in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 7:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was driving when someone in a passing white vehicle fired shots in the 9500 block of South Jeffery Avenue, according to police. He was struck in the arm and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A man was wounded Saturday evening in a West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting. The 20-year-old was on a sidewalk about 6 p.m. when people in a van started shooting at him in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue, police said. He was struck in the right leg. Paramedics took him to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood. The boy was walking about 2:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Monitor when a male walked up and fired shots that struck him in the shoulder and grazed his cheek, according to police. He was taken in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.