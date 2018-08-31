1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Chicago strip mall

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

All three were standing on a sidewalk about 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 65th Street when someone approached them and began firing, Chicago Police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition and her condition had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.