- Two men from Chicago are accused of burglarizing a construction site in Mount Prospect.

Fred D. Harris, 57, of West Pullman, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal trespass to property, Mount Prospect police said. Renard Huston, 52, of Austin, is facing the same charges.

Officers responded about 8:14 p.m. Tuesday to a call of two people entering a construction site at 20 West Northwest Highway, police said.

Numerous officers responded to the site and established a permitter around the building, police said. K9 Alex found Huston hiding inside the building during a search.

A K9 from Arlington Heights police named Vargo found Harris hiding inside the building as well, police said.

They are each being held on $30,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court August 9.