- Two people were shot Thursday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side, including a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 3:22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said. After searching the area, they found the boy in the stairwell of an apartment building a block away with a gunshot wound to his lower backside.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment, police said. The other victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 24-year-old told officers that he does not know the 13-year-old, but did not elaborate on whether or not they were together or near each other at the time of the shooting, police said. He told them that an unknown shooter walked up to him and fired before running away.

The boy is not cooperating with officers and would not provide details as to the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspects, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.