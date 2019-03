- A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car that was escaping Chicago police Sunday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old male driver was taken into custody following the crash at 8:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Calumet Avenue. His 1999 black Chrysler was hurtling north on Calumet Avenue when it collided with a 2002 white Acura going west on 107th Street, according to Chicago police.

The Chrysler rammed into a tree and 2-year-old Danyla Owens flew out the vehicle, according to police and Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was not inside a car seat.

Owens was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from head injuries an hour later, authorities said. She was from the West Pullman neighborhood.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said officers had tried to pull over the Chrysler in the 10700 block of South Michigan Avenue, but the car instead sped up and blew through a stop sign on Calumet Avenue before the crash.

The 21-year-old declined medical treatment and was arrested at the scene, police said. Officers seized a weapon that was found inside his car, and charges are pending, police said.

Four other people inside the two cars were also injured, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

A 62-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger of the Acura were taken to Roseland Hospital and expected to survive, police said. Two women, ages 21 and 26, were brought from the Chrysler to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.