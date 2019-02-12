< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 27 shot, 5 killed so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence

Posted May 26 2019 12:29PM CDT

Video Posted May 26 2019 09:40AM CDT

Updated May 26 2019 12:32PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by George Frey/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409063817-389027855" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by George Frey/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409063817" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="UtFCjV">At least 27 people have been shot — five fatally — in Chicago so far over Memorial Day weekend, including five people shot in a single incident Sunday on the Near West Side.</p> <p id="AJH4R0">The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, Chicago police said. Officers responding to a call of a male firing shots in the area found several men and women suffering from various gunshot wounds.</p> <p id="NnnThW">Two men, 27 and 26 years old, were taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.</p> <p id="kNb3ow">Two women who were sitting in a black sedan were shot as well, and both are in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. One woman, 31, had been struck in the hip and the other, 25, was hit in the left arm.</p> <p id="tyuIMX">A third man, who police think may be a possible offender, is in custody at Stroger Hospital and being treated for a graze wound to his nose.</p> <p id="Y77xEb">In addition to the man being treated for the graze wound, detectives are questioning two more people of interest in relation to the shooting, police said. Several weapons were recovered at the scene.</p> <p id="Bndnzt">Police believe the incident is related to an earlier shooting Sunday morning in which a man was killed and a woman wounded on the same block of West Hastings, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.</p> <p id="xIoTfC">Officers responded to a large group disturbance about 1:33 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, police said. They heard reports of gunshots and found a 27-year-old man hit in the chest and unresponsive.</p> <p id="OYL3dN">He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the forearm and took herself to the same hospital. Her condition was stabilized, and no one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.</p> <p id="TRXvjI">Two people were killed in separate shootings Saturday in Winneconna Parkway and Roseland on the South Side.</p> <p id="H5srYz">In Winneconna Parkway, two people were on the sidewalk about 10:08 p.m. in the 400 block of West 77th Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said. Tito Wade, 43, was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.</p> <p id="RW2NG2">A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.</p> <p id="ODKwcc">A few hours earlier, a 29-year-old was killed while standing on a porch in Roseland.</p> <p id="1dNZqp">About 6:30 p.m., he was in the 100 block of West 109th Place when someone came out of the gangway firing shots, police said. He was shot in the chest and pronounced at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.</p> <p id="fdMsgJ">On Saturday night, a person was shot by police in Lawndale on the West Side.</p> <p id="iKPF52">Officers were investigating a large group of people in the 1100 block of South Whipple just after 10 p.m. when they saw a man “drinking from a bottle of beer” in a vacant lot, according to Deputy Chief Al Nagode.</p> <p id="1AEbSg">When the male saw the officers, he threw the bottle to the ground and ran east through the lot into an alley, Nagode said. As the officers followed, the male turned and fired a single shot in their direction.</p> <p id="5wHRXp">The officers returned fire, striking the male in the “left rear,” Nagode said. A weapon was recovered.</p> <p id="vhVqpC">The male was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police and a fire department spokesman said.</p> <p id="S6Qi3r">The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct an investigation into the use of force and the involved officers will be placed on 30-day paid administrative leave, per department policy.</p> <p id="PtVrC9">Sixteen more people have been injured in shootings over the holiday weekend so far, including a 17-year-old girl who was among three shot in a drive-by in Brighton Park and a 15-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.</p> <p id="N9wu0m">The weekend’s gun violence comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed to “flood the zone” with 1,200 additional police officers, dozens of religious leaders and over 100 youth programs.</p> <p id="rlhpeU">Last year, seven people were killed and 32 more wounded in shootings across the city over Memorial Day Weekend, which marks the unofficial More Crime Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Six people were shot, two fatally, in Little Italy early Sunday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 11:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five people were shot — two of them fatally — Sunday at the ABLA public housing community on the Near West Side, just hours after a man was killed and a woman wounded in a separate shooting on the same block.</p><p>The second shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, Chicago police said. Officers responding to a call of a male firing shots in the area found several men and women suffering from various gunshot wounds.</p><p>Two men, 27 and 26 years old, were taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/5-arrested-after-fight-vehicle-crash-in-the-chicago" title="5 arrested after fight, vehicle crash in the Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 arrested after fight, vehicle crash in the Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person was stabbed and a man was injured in a fight which ended in a crash Sunday in the Loop.</p><p>A 41-year-old man was traveling on a motorcycle about 1:17 a.m. in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue when he encountered several males in the middle of the street, Chicago police said.</p><p>The man and the group became “involved in a verbal altercation” which then turned physical and one of the males hit the motorcyclist in the back of the head with a chair, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-shot-by-police-in-chicago-condition-stabilized" title="Man shot by police in Chicago, condition stabilized" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Man_shot_by_police_in_Chicago__condition_0_7314195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A person was shot by Chicago police Saturday night in Lawndale." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot by police in Chicago, condition stabilized</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person was shot by Chicago police Saturday night in Lawndale.</p><p>About 10:10 p.m., officers were investigating a large group of people in the 1100 block of South Albany when they saw a man “drinking from a bottle of beer” in a vacant lot, according to Deputy Chief Al Nagode.</p><p>“The officers are doing what we’re asking them to do — make sure if there are any parties or large crowds they get out and investigate,” Nagode said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/body-of-teen-struck-by-commuter-train-recovered-from-creek-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_7314088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Body_of_missing_teen_found_in_Joliet_cre_0_20190526144513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body of teen struck by commuter train recovered from creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/27-shot-5-killed-so-far-in-memorial-day-weekend-gun-violence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687_6752219_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" title="GETTY_gun_021219_1549992643687-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27 shot, 5 killed so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-killed-3-wounded-in-chicago-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1111_1558888161530_7314415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-shot-by-police-in-chicago-condition-stabilized"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/26/1_1558869488522_7314047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting, Saturday night, in the 1100 block of South Whipple, in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" title="1_1558869488522.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot by police in Chicago, condition stabilized</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a News

Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Business
Health
Editorial

Weather

Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings

Good Day

Jakes Takes
Backseat Rider
Conversations in Health

Entertainment

TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies!

About Us

News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 