28 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago over weekend

Posted Jun 17 2019 07:50AM CDT 28 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago over weekend class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413060757.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413060757");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413060757-399727946"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413060757-399727946" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413060757" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="g86XzL">Shootings within city limits over the weekend left at least six people dead and 22 others wounded.</p><p id="hrCoJN">Officers remained busy this weekend, seizing 56 illegal guns, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. In addition, 22 people were hit with gun-related charges.</p><p id="KZS3ga">Despite the efforts, gun violence across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of several people, including a teen shot to death Saturday in Englewood.</p><p id="cX8RSL">Shortly after 8 p.m., Austin Rogers, 15, was standing in the street in the 2300 block of West 68th Street when he was struck by gunfire in the back, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.</p><p id="CElUi5">He was pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, authorities said.</p><p id="NQqFYV">Monday, in the weekend's latest fatal shooting, a man was killed after an argument in Lake View.</p><p id="f9Ls11">The 30-year-old was riding in an SUV when an argument broke out with a male about 2:28 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police said. The SUV left the lot after the male pointed a gun at the car.</p><p id="aKFReE">The male followed the SUV in a white Dodge Magnum and fired shots at the car in the 2900 block of North Broadway Street, police said.</p><p id="TOugFQ">The man was struck in the head, shoulder and was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph Hospital, police said.</p><p id="iznJkE">Sunday saw four people fatally shot in separate incidents, the latest being a man found with a gunshot wound to his chest in South Chicago.</p><p id="PowW0I">Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 11:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue and found the 25-year-old in an overturned vehicle, police said.</p><p id="f4sUo2">He was pronounced at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Authorities haven't released details on the man's death.</p><p id="k5fZY2">Earlier, a 39-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Marquette Park.</p><p id="x88K9P">Eric Thompson was in an alley with a 43-year-old man about 10 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Talman Avenue when someone on foot approached and opened fire, authorities said.</p><p id="Aa7Rlp">Thompson was hit in the back and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. The other man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was stabilized.</p><p id="zbnvJe">Before dawn, a man was killed outside a nightclub in Calumet Heights.</p><p id="Feo66e">The 34-year-old was on the sidewalk outside The New Dating Game lounge about 2:39 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu opened fire, police said.</p><p id="3jz4Vz">Alfonzo Leflore, of Englewood, was hit multiple times and was pronounced on the scene, authorities said. Witnesses have been "uncooperative" with investigators.</p><p id="gWlgPY">Hours earlier, a woman was shot to death in Little Village on the Southwest Side.</p><p id="Z2qYRq">Corina Avila, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling about 12:54 a.m. near the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking her in the head, authorities said.</p><p id="a4QYgx">The female driver drove about a mile away to a home in the 4100 block of West 25th Street where paramedics responded, authorities said. Avila was pronounced on the scene.</p><p id="5H50Kb">In non-fatal gun shootings, a 16-year-old girl was hit by stray gunfire Sunday in Morgan Park.</p><p id="zXxP7h">About 4:45 p.m., someone pulled a gun during a parking space dispute in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, Guglielmi said.</p><p id="Qr4fJk">The teen was sitting in a nearby car and was struck in the chest by a stray bullet, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.</p><p id="I1m9zj">Guglielmi said detectives have promising leads on the case.</p><p id="K3lz9S">At least 20 others were hurt in gun violence incidents this weekend.</p><p id="5a6Yhw">Additionally, a 58-year-old man shot himself in the 7600 block of South Laflin Street in what police originally reported as an attempted robbery. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot to death after argument in Lake View, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in Lake View on the North Side, police said.</p><p>He was a passenger in an SUV about 2:28 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Broadway when a male in a white Dodge Magnum fired shots, striking him in the head and shoulder, Chicago police said.</p><p>The man was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph Hospital, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-after-attacking-man-with-hammer-fighting-police" title="Man charged after attacking man with hammer, fighting police" data-articleId="412966651" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/05-240x300_1560708594990_7403608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cedric Johnson | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged after attacking man with hammer, fighting police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Uptown man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a hammer to a man he met on a dating app and fighting police when confronted.</p><p>Cedric Johnson, 29, has been charged with eight counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, as well as single counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.</p><p>About 6:30 p.m. Friday, Johnson attacked the 47-year-old man, hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer at the man’s home in the 600 block of West Aldine, police said. He then fled the residence with the man’s property, while the victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-charged-with-attempted-murder-in-chicago-shootout-that-wounded-3" title="Man charged with attempted murder in Chicago shootout that wounded 3" data-articleId="412962379" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Screen-Shot-2019-06-15-at-9.04.24-PM-300x244_1560705320432_7403555_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Screen-Shot-2019-06-15-at-9.04.24-PM-300x244_1560705320432_7403555_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Screen-Shot-2019-06-15-at-9.04.24-PM-300x244_1560705320432_7403555_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Screen-Shot-2019-06-15-at-9.04.24-PM-300x244_1560705320432_7403555_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Screen-Shot-2019-06-15-at-9.04.24-PM-300x244_1560705320432_7403555_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rayvon J. Hall | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with attempted murder in Chicago shootout that wounded 3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shootout earlier this month in Englewood that left three people wounded, including his alleged accomplice.</p><p>Rayvon Hall, 21, also faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the June 7 shooting, which Hall is accused of orchestrating, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.</p><p>He was denied bail at his initial court appearance Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 