- All three defendants in the case of the Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant woman who was killed and had her baby cut from her womb, plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

Clarisa Figueroa, her daughter Desiree Figueroa and Piotr Bobak all entered not guilty pleas at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Figueroas are charged with first-degree murder while Bobak is charged with covering up the murder.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was lured to the South Side home where Clarisa Figueroa lived with her daughter, Desiree, by Facebook postings offering free baby clothes. When she arrived, the daughter showed her a photo album of her late brother to distract her as her mother started trying to strangle her with a cord, prosecutor Jim Murphy said.

When Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord, Clarisa Figueroa yelled at her 24-year-old daughter - "You're not doing your f---ing job!" The daughter then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord "one by one" while her mother continued to strangle the teen for another five minutes, Murphy said.

Once Ochoa-Lopez showed no signs of life, Clarisa Figueroa cut her open with a butcher's knife, removed the placenta and the baby, then put the baby in a bucket with the umbilical cord still attached, said Murphy, reading from court documents .

The defendants are due back in court July 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.