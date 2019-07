- Three people were shot Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Three males were on a sidewalk about 11:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Richmond Street when someone drove by in a black SUV and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot while a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and foot, respectively, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.