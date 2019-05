- As a series of storms moved across Chicago, at least 15 people were wounded —four of them fatally— in shootings within city limits over the weekend, including a 19-year-old man who was killed early Monday in West Town.

He was getting picked up about 1 a.m. in the first block of North Hermitage Avenue and was about to get in the vehicle when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said. His friends took him to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A second 19-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in an attempted robbery in South Chicago.

Donavon Allen was in a vehicle about 1:10 p.m in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue when two males walked up and demanded his property, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. One of the suspects then shot him in the back.

Allen was taken to Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide. He lived in University Park.

One man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side. They were on a street about 2:02 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue when several males approached and unleashed gunfire, police said.

A 25-year-old was hit in the torso and hand, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 27, was struck in the leg and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 48-year-old man died after being shot in a drive-by more than an hour later in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:20 a.m., Jeffery Davis was in a parked vehicle in the 4900 block of West Thomas Street when someone opened fire from a black sedan, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was struck in the torso and arm and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

In non-fatal shootings, a 7-year-old girl was shot in an apartment in Brighton Park Monday on the Southwest Side.

About 2:35 a.m., she was in the 4300 block of South Fairfield Avenue when someone fired shots through the front window, striking her in the foot and shin, police said. Her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital. Police said she wasn’t the intended target.

Saturday, a woman was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

She was driving her vehicle about 3:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. The 36-year-old was hit in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital. Her condition was stabilized.

Later in the day, a man was critically wounded after he was shot in the face in Lawndale.

The 41-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 9:42 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when someone came up and opened fire, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two teen boys were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Princeton Park.

About 11:33 a.m., the 17- and 16-year-old were in the 200 block of North 94th Street about when someone from a vehicle fired shots, police said. Both were struck in the leg and went to Christ Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

The weekend’s earliest shooting happened Friday during a robbery in Chatham on the South Side.

A man was in a parked vehicle about 6:05 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Perry Avenue when someone in a silver-colored minivan pulled up alongside, police said.

The person displayed a gun, demanded the 30-year-old’s property and shot him in the chest before fleeing with some of his belongings, police said. The man’s condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least four others were wounded in gun violence incidents in Chicago over the weekend.

Four people were killed and 16 were wounded, in shootings across city limits last weekend.