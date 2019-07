Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 poeple were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

- Four people were shot Thursday while standing on a porch in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The group was outside about 12:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard when someone emerged from a gangway and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

One woman, 27, was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other women, 30 and 32, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The 30-year-old was shot in the chest while the 32-year-old was shot in the left arm and leg.

A man, 42, was struck in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.