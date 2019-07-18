< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 4 shot on Garfield Park porch Posted Jul 18 2019 06:37AM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 06:38AM CDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 poeple were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/mass-shooting-garfield-park_1563449836953_7531397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862242-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="mass-shooting-garfield-park_1563449836953.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862242-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862242-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/mass-shooting-garfield-park_1563449836953_7531397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 poeple were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="mass-shooting-garfield-park_1563449836953.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="poeple" data-wsc-lang="en_US">poeple</span> were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 poeple were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 poeple were shot, poeple were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="mass-shooting-garfield-park_1563449836953.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991_7531396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 4 poeple were shot, Thursday morning, in the 3400 block of West Fulton Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="garfield-park-shooting_1563449834991.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/4-shot-on-garfield-park-porch" data-title="4 shot on Garfield Park porch" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/4-shot-on-garfield-park-porch" addthis:title="4 shot on Garfield Park porch" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/crime/4-shot-on-garfield-park-porch";var CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Four people were shot Thursday while standing on a porch in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The group was outside about 12:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard when someone emerged from a gangway and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.</p> <p>One woman, 27, was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other women, 30 and 32, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. More Crime Stories

Woman's throat, face slashed in Lincoln Park
Posted Jul 18 2019 06:15AM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 06:16AM CDT
A 22-year-old woman was found bleeding on the street Thursday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.
About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a woman on the street in the 2300 block of North Halsted, Chicago police said. data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's throat, face slashed in Lincoln Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 22-year-old woman was found bleeding on the street Thursday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.</p><p>About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a woman on the street in the 2300 block of North Halsted, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found the woman with lacerations to her face and neck.</p><p>She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/mother-charged-with-murdering-1-year-old-daughter-in-chicago" title="Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago" data-articleId="418806390" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/111_1563416034439_7530587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother charged with murdering 1-year-old daughter in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A young mother is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in the South Shore neighborhood after returning upset from a night of attempting to prostitute herself, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.</p><p>Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-month-old Mila Anderson-Garcia at their home in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.</p><p>The morning of July 13, Garcia-Velazquez allegedly ran to her mother’s apartment while holding Mila, screaming that she would not wake up and was not breathing, prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/air-conditioners-condensers-stolen-in-bronzeville-police" title="Air conditioners, condensers stolen in Bronzeville: police" data-articleId="418687157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/air-conditioner_1563386111757_7529298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(KTTV)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Air conditioners, condensers stolen in Bronzeville: police
Posted Jul 17 2019 12:31PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 12:56PM CDT
Bronzeville residents are on alert after several air conditioner and condenser units were stolen from homes in the South Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Ed Burke" title="FBI_agents_raid_office_of_Ald__Ed_Burke_0_20181129182433"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City Council Committee approves ethics reforms that could impact Ald. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/womans-throat-face-slashed-in-lincoln-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman's throat, face slashed in Lincoln Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-15-missing-from-des-plaines" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20_OP_32_CP__1563447655335.jpg_7531385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20_OP_32_CP__1563447655335.jpg_7531385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20_OP_32_CP__1563447655335.jpg_7531385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20_OP_32_CP__1563447655335.jpg_7531385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20_OP_32_CP__1563447655335.jpg_7531385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Summer&#x20;Payton&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Cook&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 15, missing from Des Plaines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cows-found-cooling-off-in-lake-after-running-away-from-suburban-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cows found cooling off in lake after running away from suburban home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-chance-the-snapper-to-live-out-his-life-at-florida-alligator-farm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chance&#x20;the&#x20;Snapper&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Animal&#x20;Care&#x20;and&#x20;Control" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Chance the Snapper' to live out his life at Florida alligator farm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/city-council-committee-approves-ethics-reforms-that-could-impact-ald-burke" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/FBI_agents_raid_office_of_Ald__Ed_Burke_0_6454518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/FBI_agents_raid_office_of_Ald__Ed_Burke_0_6454518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/FBI_agents_raid_office_of_Ald__Ed_Burke_0_6454518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/FBI_agents_raid_office_of_Ald__Ed_Burke_0_6454518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/FBI_agents_raid_office_of_Ald__Ed_Burke_0_6454518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ald&#x2e;&#x20;Ed&#x20;Burke" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City Council Committee approves ethics reforms that could impact Ald. 