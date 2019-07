- One person was shot and three people were stabbed at Navy Pier following the Fourth of July fireworks display, Chicago officials said.

Ambulances were called about 10 p.m. to the pier. The gunshot victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and their condition is unknown, officials said. Three "young men" who suffered stab wounds were taken to area hospitals as well.

There were also reports of a stampede and multiple lost children.

Thousands of people streamed through downtown away from the pier following a large police response. The streets around the pier were littered with sandals, hats, bags and personal belongings.

A 45-year-old woman was with two cousins at the pier when she heard what sounded like a gunshot and people started running, she said.

She lost her cousins amid the stampede, and reunited with them outside the gate at the south end of the pier, she said. The woman described the situation as "chaos."

Another woman was with her young daughter and friend, watching the fireworks from a bench outside the pier, when people started running over each other, she said. The woman said there were several lost bags and strollers left behind on the pier. She lost her friend amid the frenzy, and still had not found them.

No further details were immediately available.