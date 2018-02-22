4 vehicles damaged in fire outside Orland Square Mall

- Four vehicles were damaged in a fire Wednesday night in the parking lot of Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The Orland Fire Protection District was called about 8:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire in the lower-level Sears parking lot at the mall, 288 Orland Square Drive, according to Orland Park village spokesman Ray Hanania.

Firefighters arrived to find four vehicles on fire, with one of them “fully consumed,” Hanania said. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes and did not spread to any additional vehicles.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, Hanania said.