- Five people were hurt, four of them seriously, in a stabbing Sunday in Uptown on the North Side.

Authorities responded about 6:35 p.m. to calls of multiple people stabbed in the 4500 block of North Sheridan, according to preliminary information from Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Three people were taken in serious to critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, fire officials said. Another person was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious to critical condition, while the final injured person was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good to fair condition.

A Chicago police spokeswoman confirmed that officers are investigating the incident but couldn’t immediately provide any information.