500 sex buyers arrested in national sting, including 45 in Cook County data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421404618-412140279"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421404618-412140279" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/GETTY%20prostitution_1560303090253.jpg_7385503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Jul 31 2019 02:51PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 02:52PM CDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421404618" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - More than 500 people were arrested in a national sex-trafficking sting that used an artificial intelligence chat bot to interact with potential sex buyers.</p><p>In Cook County, 45 sex buyers were arrested in the so-called “National Johns Suppression Initiative,” which was conducted in 11 states by 26 law enforcement agencies, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.</p><p>Agencies in six cities used fake internet ads that linked to AI bots that interacted with thousands of “johns” — or sex buyers — the sheriff’s office said. The agencies also used street-level reverse stings and online stings with police-posted decoy ads on multiple trafficking-related websites.</p><p>The operation ran from June 23 to July 28, and led to 503 arrests, including eight who were charged with soliciting a minor and 18 charged with trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office. Thirty-four people, including three minors, were recovered and offered services. More than half of the arrests were related to internet ads.</p><p>The AI bot, created by childsafe.ai, interacts with potential sex buyers and eventually sends a deterrence message warning of the legal and social effects of buying sex, the sheriff’s office said. The bot contacted over 1,100 people in Cook County alone.</p><p>The Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart started the “National John” initiative in 2011 to draw attention to the role sex buyers play in fueling sex trafficking, the sheriff’s office said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/bicyclist-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in-aurora" title="Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Aurora" data-articleId="419898447" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bicyclist_killed_by_hit_and_run_driver_i_0_7564172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bicyclist_killed_by_hit_and_run_driver_i_0_7564172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bicyclist_killed_by_hit_and_run_driver_i_0_7564172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bicyclist_killed_by_hit_and_run_driver_i_0_7564172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bicyclist_killed_by_hit_and_run_driver_i_0_7564172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 61-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday while she was riding a bike in west suburban Aurora." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Aurora</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 61-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday while she was riding a bike in west suburban Aurora.</p><p>A sheriff’s deputy noticed a bicycle in the grass about 1:20 a.m. on Edgelawn Road at Prairie Street and located a woman in nearby trees, Aurora police said in a statement.</p><p>The woman has been identified as Elizabeth Kakoczki of Aurora.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-man-charged-with-killing-mother-with-sword-hiding-her-in-garbage-can" title="Suburban man charged with killing mother with sword, hiding her in garbage can" data-articleId="421410893" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564603355617_7563051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David Krystyniak and&nbsp;Judith Krystyniak&nbsp;| Park Ridge police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban man charged with killing mother with sword, hiding her in garbage can</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man with mental health issues is accused of fatally stabbing his mother with a sword Sunday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.</p><p>David Krystyniak, 47, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Judith Krystyniak, who was found by police Monday with her hand hanging out of a trash can inside the home they both lived in, according to Park Ridge police.</p><p>Investigators were still searching for a motive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/indiana-man-accused-of-posting-trump-threats-pleads-guilty-1" title="Indiana man accused of posting Trump threats pleads guilty" data-articleId="421289451" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/steffon-gonzalez_1564577475320_7562061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/steffon-gonzalez_1564577475320_7562061_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/steffon-gonzalez_1564577475320_7562061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/steffon-gonzalez_1564577475320_7562061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/steffon-gonzalez_1564577475320_7562061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steffon Gonzalez | Lake County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana man accused of posting Trump threats pleads guilty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A northwestern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to making threats against President Donald Trump on Facebook.</p><p>The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 20-year-Steffon Gonzalez entered the plea Tuesday with hopes that he'll get a more lenient sentence. Federal authorities have said Gonzalez posted on March 28 that he was "standing outside the president's location with a bullet 'chambered' to 'blow his head off."'</p><p>Trump had a rally that day in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Gonzalez lived in Hobart, about 145 miles southwest of Grand Rapids. He told the court that he made the threats from home while watching the rally live.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/specially-trained-dogs-at-o-hare-track-down-banned-fruit-vegetables-and-bugs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/3221231_1564626608870_7564526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/3221231_1564626608870_7564526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/3221231_1564626608870_7564526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/3221231_1564626608870_7564526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/3221231_1564626608870_7564526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Specially trained dogs at O'Hare track down banned fruit, vegetables and bugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-peace-of-pizza-new-chicago-pizza-shop-aims-to-fight-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/peace%20of%20pizza_1564626233229.jpg_7564518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/peace%20of%20pizza_1564626233229.jpg_7564518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/peace%20of%20pizza_1564626233229.jpg_7564518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/peace%20of%20pizza_1564626233229.jpg_7564518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/peace%20of%20pizza_1564626233229.jpg_7564518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Peace of Pizza': New Chicago pizza shop aims to fight gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/bicyclist-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in-aurora" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564625703474_7564294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564625703474_7564294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564625703474_7564294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564625703474_7564294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/111_1564625703474_7564294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Aurora</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/city-prepares-for-thousands-of-music-fans-ahead-of-lollapalooza-opening" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Lollapalooza_2019__High_energy__can_t_mi_0_7562973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Lollapalooza_2019__High_energy__can_t_mi_0_7562973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Lollapalooza_2019__High_energy__can_t_mi_0_7562973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Lollapalooza_2019__High_energy__can_t_mi_0_7562973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Lollapalooza_2019__High_energy__can_t_mi_0_7562973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City prepares for thousands of music fans ahead of Lollapalooza opening</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-chicago-police-officers-hurt-in-roseland-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/2322123_1564625258310_7564160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/2322123_1564625258310_7564160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/2322123_1564625258310_7564160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/2322123_1564625258310_7564160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/2322123_1564625258310_7564160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 Chicago police officers hurt in Roseland crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 