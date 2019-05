- A man was shot while trying to rob a 67-year-old man in Avondale Tuesday.

About 3:30 p.m., the 67-year-old man was unloading a vehicle in the back of a business in the 2800 block of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old approached him, police said. The younger man began hitting the man in the head and face before taking his property.

The 67-year-old took out a handgun and fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back, police said.

The younger man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 67-year-old was taken to the same hospital with bruising and swelling to his face, and his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.