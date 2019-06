- Seven people were shot and two killed Wednesday in Chicago, including a man found dead in Washington Park on the South Side.

Officers found an “adult male” with a gunshot wound to the head at 12:36 a.m. in an alley in the 5800 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy released Wednesday said he died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide. The man’s identity has not been released.

Later that evening, a man was fatally wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Karlov Avenue when someone opened fire from a white-colored SUV, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a pair of 22-year-old men were wounded, one seriously, in incidents on opposite sides of the city.

The earlier shooting happened in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

A 22-year-old man was on a front porch at 1:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Talman Street when someone approached and started shooting at him, according to police.

He was shot in the right thigh, right foot, left arm and twice in the upper back, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Hours later, a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in Bowmanville on the North Side..

He told authorities he was arguing with a group of three males about 9:39 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Damen Avenue when one of the males pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the cheek and knee, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where his condition was stabilized.

In other non-fatal shootings:

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by about 11:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Lawndale on the West Side;

A 53-year-old man was wounded about 7:40 p.m. in a drive-by in the 4400 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side; and

A 26-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head about 10:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street in Austin on the West Side;

On Tuesday, nine people were shot and one killed in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.