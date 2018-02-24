8 men wounded, 2 critically, in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

An officer collects a shell casing early Saturday at the scene of a shooting in the 9500 block of South Stony Island that left a 37-year-old man seriously wounded. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - At least eight men were wounded, two of them critically, in a spate of shootings across Chicago since Friday night, marking a violent start to the weekend.

The most recent shooting happened Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. A 29-year-old man was on the porch of his home at 4:21 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Saginaw when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right thigh, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Over two hours earlier, a 37-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting on the South Side. At 2:04 a.m., the man was riding in a vehicle traveling north in the 9500 block of South Stony Island when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the chest, police said. He showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Just over 15 minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The 31-year-old was standing on a sidewalk at 1:47 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Mozart when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 37-year-old was standing near a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Van Buren when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in his right leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

About a half hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man was walking on a sidewalk at 12:01 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Kenneth when another male walked up and fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his buttocks and right leg, as well as a graze wound to the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was wounded Friday night in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The man was walking with a group of friends at 9:55 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Emerald when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the foot, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Five minutes earlier, a man was shot after following a Jeep that fled the scene of a crash in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 43-year-old witnessed the three-car crash in the 2400 block of West Augusta and followed the Jeep that drove off, police said. A few blocks later, the driver of the Jeep fired at him near the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and California Avenue. He was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

The weekend’s first shooting left a man critically wounded Friday night in the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man on a sidewalk at 9:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Ogden, police said. The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and 28 others were wounded in citywide shootings.