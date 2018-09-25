< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story418196640" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418196640" data-article-version="1.0">9 killed, 32 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:03AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418196640.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418196640");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418196640-361936556"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418196640-361936556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418196640" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Shootings within city limits over the weekend left at least 9 people dead and 32 others wounded.</p> <p>The latest fatal gun violence incident happened Sunday in South Shore.</p> <p>About 1:55 p.m., two vehicles were northbound side by side in an alley in the 2000 block of East 69th Street when someone in one vehicle began firing at the other, Chicago police said.</p> <p>A 26-year-old was struck in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details of his death.</p> <p>The other man, 32, was struck in the abdomen and thigh and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.</p> <p>Hours earlier a 22-year-old man was killed in Austin on the West Side.</p> <p>Jessie L. Curry was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 6:15 a.m. in an alley in the 800 block of North LeClaire Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p>Curry was pronounced dead at West Suburban Medical Center, authorities said. He lived in Homan Square.</p> <p>On the West Side, a man was killed and a woman wounded in Lawndale.</p> <p>They were outside about 3:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue when a male on foot fired shots at them, police said.</p> <p>Jermaine King, 26, was hit in the chest and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said. The 29-year-old woman was hit in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.</p> <p>Saturday, two men were killed in a double shooting in South Chicago.</p> <p>They were in a vehicle about 11 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said. Shots rang out from two males who were on foot.</p> <p>Matthew Mason, 26, was struck in the head and body, and 31-year-old Maurice Jackson was hit in the neck, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced.</p> <p>Hours earlier, a man was shot to death while outside on the back porch of a home in Pilsen.</p> <p>About 3:33 a.m., a witness heard gunfire and found 36-year-old Byron Ruiz unresponsive with several gunshot wounds to the body, police and the medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p>Ruiz was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. An autopsy found he died from multiple gunshot wounds.</p> <p>About 30 minutes earlier, a group of five was wounded, one fatally, in a drive-by in Gresham.</p> <p>They were on the sidewalk about 2:58 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gray sedan drove up, police said. Someone in the vehicle unleashed gunfire, striking the group, before driving off north on Loomis.</p> <p>Daquan Cathary, 24, was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later died, authorities said. Another man, 31, was hit in the back and chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.</p> <p>Two people had their conditions stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center: a 27-year-old man struck in the leg and a 29-year-old woman hit in the hip, police said.</p> <p>A 37-year-old man who was grazed in the wrist refused medical treatment, police said.</p> <p>Earlier, a man was shot to death outside the New Parie Hotel in Garfield Park on the West Side.</p> <p>A witness told officials they heard gunshots and saw George Bingham, 57, on the ground next to a 2008 Chrysler minivan about 2:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Washington Boulevard, police and the medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p>Bingham was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. Police didn’t have a description of who shot him.</p> <p>A Sun-Times photographer on the scene said he appeared to be shot outside the New Parie Hotel.</p> <p>On Friday, a man was fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.</p> <p>First responders found Raymont A. Hicks, 31, unresponsive in an alley with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, authorities said.</p> <p>He was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. He lived about a block away from where he was shot.</p> <p>The shooting happened about 5:55 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, police said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/robber-targets-cta-riders-in-lawndale-police" title="Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police" data-articleId="418188521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robber targets CTA riders in Lawndale: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning residents after a pair of robberies were reported over the last couple of weeks on CTA property in Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>In each case, someone approached a person on a CTA platform or train and took property by force, Chicago police said in an alert.</p><p>Both took place in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. One happened about 3:30 p.m. July 3 and the other about 1:10 p.m. July 9.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/felon-who-tried-to-rob-couple-having-sex-in-van-fired-shots-at-man-beat-him-with-gun-prosecutors" title="Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors" data-articleId="418185391" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/jonquae-winston_1563188614655_7522682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jonquae Winston | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bail was denied Sunday for a felon who allegedly grabbed a handgun from a woman's bag and attacked a man with it when he tried to rob the couple as they were having sex inside a parked van in South Chicago.</p><p>Jonquae Winston, 30, of Kankakee, is charged with felony counts of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in the attack Friday in the 8500 block of South Colfax Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.</p><p>About 9:30 a.m. that day, the couple was in the last row of the van when Winston opened the driver's side door and said, "Give me everything," according to prosecutors. When the couple told him they had no cash, he allegedly rifled through the woman's bag and found a revolver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/no-bail-for-teen-charged-with-torching-car-linked-to-humboldt-park-shooting-that-left-1-dead-3-hurt" title="No bail for teen charged with torching car linked to Humboldt Park shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt" data-articleId="418150987" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/keshawn-keaton_1563153883491_7522588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/keshawn-keaton_1563153883491_7522588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/keshawn-keaton_1563153883491_7522588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/keshawn-keaton_1563153883491_7522588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/keshawn-keaton_1563153883491_7522588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Keshawn Keaton | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No bail for teen charged with torching car linked to Humboldt Park shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 08:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bail was denied for a teenager accused of setting ablaze a car that was allegedly used in a July 4 shooting in Humboldt Park that left a man dead and three others wounded.</p><p>Keshawn Keaton, 18, of Maywood, is charged with a felony count of arson, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.</p><p>Just before noon on Independence Day, Keaton and another male who hasn't been charged were seen on surveillance video getting out of the Hyundai Equus in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street, prosecutors said. After wiping down the car, Keaton allegedly doused it with lighter fluid and the other male set it on fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/east-half-of-humboldt-park-to-close-as-animal-control-attempts-to-capture-alligator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="alligator chicago"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>East half of Humboldt Park to close as animal control attempts to capture alligator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/ice-deportation-raids-in-progress-after-overnight-start-in-nyc-other-areas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)" title="465175194_1563114330099"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ICE deportation raids in progress after overnight start in NYC, other areas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/9-killed-32-wounded-in-chicago-weekend-shootings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>9 killed, 32 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-most-central-american-migrants-at-us-mexico-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Morristown&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Morristown&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;return&#x20;to&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-killed-child-injured-in-nw-indiana-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl killed, child injured in NW Indiana fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-62-missing-from-south-shore" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/missing1%20_OP_2_CP__1563192285345.jpg_7522799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Angela&#x20;Brinson&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 62, missing from South Shore</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/robber-targets-cta-riders-in-lawndale-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/09/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720_1462810389821_1284609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robber 