9 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago

Chicago Police investigate in the 5900 block of South Western, where an 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were both shot early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Nine people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago in the first 14 hours of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The most recent shooting happened about 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. A 27-year-old man was shot in the temple in the 7000 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police. The gunman, another male, left the scene after the shooting. The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized. Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Two people were shot about 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side. A 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were in a vehicle heading south in the 5900 block of South Western when a van pulled up next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the head and in critical condition. The woman was shot in the right leg, and her condition stabilized. They both were taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 31-year-old man was shot at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man told police he was walking in the 7100 block of West Diversey when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man, who was “highly intoxicated,” was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Nearly an hour earlier, a 22-year-old man was wounded in a Fifth City neighborhood shooting on the West Side. He was at a party about 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Jackson when two unknown people tried to enter the party uninvited, police said. An argument ensued, and one of them took out a handgun and fired shots. The man was struck in the foot and taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 34-year-old man was shot in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was sitting in a vehicle at 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Marmora when he saw a nearby group of males on the street, police said. One of them took out a handgun and opened fire, striking the man in the right leg. He took himself in good condition to Community First Medical Center, and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, a man was shot in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing in the street in the 3300 block of West Marquette Road when someone fired shots from a passing, dark-colored Nissan sedan, police said. The man was struck in the left leg and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking in the 5900 block of West Diversey when someone approached, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the shoulder, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting happened at 4:22 p.m. Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 29-year-old man was shot in the calf in the 1300 block of South Troy, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Last year, 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, leaving 11 dead.