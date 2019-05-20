As a series of storms moved across Chicago, at least 15 people were wounded —four of them fatally— in shootings within city limits over the weekend, including a 19-year-old man who was killed early Monday in West Town.

He was getting picked up about 1 a.m. in the first block of North Hermitage Avenue and was about to get in the vehicle when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said. His friends took him to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A second 19-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in an attempted robbery in South Chicago.