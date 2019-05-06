< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A 14-year-old boy is accused of attempted murder after allegedly <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/2-injured-in-shooting-at-argyle-cta-stop-officials-say" target="_blank"><strong>shooting two men</strong></a> during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side. Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in Red Line Argyle station shooting

Posted May 10 2019 07:38AM CDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406086882" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A 14-year-old boy is accused of attempted murder after allegedly <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/2-injured-in-shooting-at-argyle-cta-stop-officials-say" target="_blank"><strong>shooting two men</strong></a> during evening rush hour on a Red Line L platform on the North Side.</p> <p>The unnamed juvenile is facing two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.</p> <p>The juvenile and another male allegedly entered the Argyle station about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Uptown neighborhood and unleashed gunfire on two men, police said.</p> <p>A 34-year-old was critically wounded by multiple gunshots, police said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention. No bystanders were hit.</p> <p>The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.</p> <p>The juvenile was one of two people <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/2-in-custody-after-argyle-red-line-station-shooting"><strong>arrested and questioned</strong></a> Wednesday about the shooting. 