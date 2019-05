- A 20-year-old man is accused of carjacking a teacher at gunpoint Tuesday in a parking lot of Whitney Young High School.

Nicholas Williams is charged with a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle after he allegedly stepped into a teacher’s occupied car and claimed he was being chased, Chicago police said.

Williams, of West Garfield Park, allegedly pulled out a gun and told the woman to hand over her cellphone and purse, and to exit the vehicle, police and the school said in statements.

He drove off from the school about 8:10 a.m., just as classes were starting, police said. The teacher was unharmed.

Later that day, Williams was arrested several blocks away in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said. Officers and federal agents allegedly found Williams driving the stolen vehicle.

Williams is due for a bail hearing on Thursday.

The high school said it requested additional police patrols and cameras for the campus.