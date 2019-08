- Chicago police have released audio of the weekend's most violent shooting incident, in which a man was killed and seven others wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A series of loud pops — several happening too fast to count — can be heard in the 50 second-long audio clip recorded early Sunday in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue. The audio was shared Monday morning on Twitter by Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

At seven wounded and one killed, it was the largest shooting in Chicago over the weekend that saw a total of seven people killed and 46 others wounded.

"Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against," Guglielmi said in the tweet.

Police said eight people were shot about 3:43 a.m. Sunday as someone unleashed gunfire into a large group of people at a block party.

Demetrius Flowers, 33, was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.

Seven other people were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, police said. Their conditions ranged from good to fair.

About a couple of hours earlier, a single shooting a few blocks away in Douglas Park left seven wounded.