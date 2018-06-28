Chicago police say violent crime numbers continue to fall

- Chicago Police say the hiring of hundreds of officers and the expanded use of high tech crime fighting tools have helped reduce violent crime in the city during the first six months of the year.

On Thursday, First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio briefed a City Council committee on a crime fighting strategy that was launched after a dramatic spike in the number of homicides and shootings in 2016. So far this year, police say there have been 249 homicides compared to 320 during the same period last year.

Riccio says that since the strategy was launched, the department has added 700 officers and more police districts have been equipped with technology that helps the department better identify areas where crimes might be committed and respond quicker to shooting incidents.