Chicago shootings at four-year low through first half of 2019: police addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/chicago-shootings-at-four-year-low-through-first-half-of-2019-police" addthis:title="Chicago shootings at four-year low through first half of 2019: police"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415649224.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415649224");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415649224-361936556"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415649224-361936556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:08AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Murders, shootings and other violent crimes in Chicago through the first half of 2019 have decreased compared to the same period last year, according to data collected by Chicago police.

The 236 murders reported from Jan. 1 to June 30 was a 7% decline from the same period last year, police said. This marks the lowest numbers of murders in Chicago since 2016.</p> <p>The Sun-Times has counted 241 homicides this year within city limits.</p> <p>Shootings in the first six months of the year came in at 978, an 11% decline from the same period last year, police said. They are at their lowest levels since 2015.</p> <p>June saw 242 shootings, a decrease from the 257 reported in the same month in 2018, police said. Murders in the same period decreased from 57 to 47.</p> <p>“Every officer, from myself down to the young officers working their beats throughout Chicago, is fully committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Police Supt. More Crime Stories

Man charged with first-degree murder in Blue Island shooting
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:56AM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:57AM CDT
A man is accused of shooting a man to death after an argument in Blue Island.

Christopher Irving, 50, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Blue Island police.

About 6:56 a.m. June 26, police responded to the area of Vincennes Road and Collins Street for reports of shots fired and found Francisco Avila-Murillo, 48, in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

56 shot — 4 fatally — in Chicago over weekend
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:26AM CDT
Citywide gun violence over the weekend left at least four people dead and 52 others hurt.

An outburst of shootings killed one person and wounded 20 others in the first 12 hours of the weekend, which began at 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday.

It's the second time this year that at least 50 people were hurt in gun violence incidents within city limits during a weekend, but police said shootings in the first half of 2019 were at a four-year low.

6 wounded in pair of Near North Side shootings
Posted Jun 30 2019 01:00PM CDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 02:23PM CDT
Two shootings within a half-hour of each other Sunday on the Near North Side left six people wounded.

Around 12:56 a.m., a large group was involved in a fight in the 600 block of West Scott Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. Four men were struck in the incident.

A 41-year-old was hit in the shoulder, a 49-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and a third man, 22, was struck in the chest, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with first-degree murder in Blue Island shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is accused of shooting a man to death after an argument in Blue Island.</p><p>Christopher Irving, 50, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Blue Island police.</p><p>About 6:56 a.m. June 26, police responded to the area of Vincennes Road and Collins Street for reports of shots fired and found Francisco Avila-Murillo, 48, in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/56-shot-4-fatally-in-chicago-over-weekend" title="56 shot — 4 fatally — in Chicago over weekend" data-articleId="415651215" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting_near_carnival_and_Jewel_Osco_in_0_7457606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting_near_carnival_and_Jewel_Osco_in_0_7457606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting_near_carnival_and_Jewel_Osco_in_0_7457606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting_near_carnival_and_Jewel_Osco_in_0_7457606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/29/Shooting_near_carnival_and_Jewel_Osco_in_0_7457606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>56 shot — 4 fatally — in Chicago over weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Citywide gun violence over the weekend left at least four people dead and 52 others hurt.</p><p>An outburst of shootings killed one person and wounded 20 others in the first 12 hours of the weekend, which began at 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday.</p><p>It’s the second time this year that at least 50 people were hurt in gun violence incidents within city limits during a weekend, but police said shootings in the first half of 2019 were at a four-year low.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/6-wounded-in-pair-of-near-north-side-shootings" title="6 wounded in pair of Near North Side shootings" data-articleId="415558677" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/1321_1561917593061_7458435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/1321_1561917593061_7458435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/1321_1561917593061_7458435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/1321_1561917593061_7458435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/1321_1561917593061_7458435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 wounded in pair of Near North Side shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 01:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two shootings within a half-hour of each other Sunday on the Near North Side left six people wounded.</p><p>Around 12:56 a.m., a large group was involved in a fight in the 600 block of West Scott Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. Four men were struck in the incident.</p><p>A 41-year-old was hit in the shoulder, a 49-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and a third man, 22, was struck in the chest, police said. 