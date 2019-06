- A concealed carry holder shot back at two gunman Friday, hitting them both in a South Side Englewood shooting that hurt three people.

The license holder was seated in a vehicle about 2:15 p.m. when at least two men came up and started shooting, Chicago police said.

The gunfire hit a 22-year-old man standing outside the man’s car in the 6200 block of South Justine, police said. The concealed carry holder stepped out of the vehicle, took out his own weapon and shot two men.

One of those men was critically wounded with gunshot wounds to his groin and ankles, police said. The 20-year-old was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital

The other alleged shooter was shot in the buttocks and grazed in his arms and head, police said. The 25-year-old’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The 22-year-old standing outside the car had been struck in the hip. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The man with the concealed carry license, age 28, was uninjured.

Area Central detectives were questioning all men involved, police said. At least one weapon was recovered and charges were pending against at least one of the shooters.