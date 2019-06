- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike through River North.

The 32-year-old was westbound about 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan traveling the same way on Grand, Chicago police said.

A female riding with the 32-year-old told police she saw the driver continue westbound on Grand, police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment. The female cyclist was not injured.

Major Accidents is investigating the hit-and-run.